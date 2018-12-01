Menu
Activities inside a Glasshouse Country Farm facility at Beerburrum protesting what they claim is animal mistreatment.
Activists storm piggery over claims of animal mistreatment

1st Dec 2018 1:12 PM
MORE than 100 people who claim to be animal liberation activists have put a Sunshine Coast piggery in lockdown over claims of animal mistreatment.

It is the second time Glasshouse Country Farms at Beerburrum has been targeted by the activists.

Those taking part in the "peaceful" protest say the action is as a result of footage released by Animal Liberation Queensland several weeks ago.

About 30 people are inside the piggery while another 70 have gathered outside to protest.

"This kind of resistance aims to oppose oppressive systems that have seen other animals be enslaved, exploited and harmed," Leah Doellinger said from inside the facility.

"This issue extends beyond animals who are used for food.

"We need to dismantle the speciesist ideologies that have reduced animals to 'things'. We are challenging human supremacy head on by taking direct action like this."

    Local Partners