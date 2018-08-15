Murder charges for TV actor and girlfriend

AN ACTOR who appeared in the TV series Housos and his barista girlfriend have been charged with the brutal samurai sword slaying of part-time rapper Jett McKee after he allegedly tried to rob them.

Blake Davis, 28, who also lists My Kitchen Rules among his screen credits, and Hannah Quinn, 23, ­attended Newtown police station on Monday three days after the bloody confrontation.

Both have been charged with murder after McKee, 30, wearing a balaclava and carrying a fake gun and knuckledusters, tried to rob the Forest Lodge granny flat where Davis and Quinn lived on ­Friday.

Police allege McKee punched Davis, injuring his face, before running from the home with the couple in pursuit.

Jett McKee was killed when he was struck in the head with a samurai sword on Friday. Picture: YouTube

Sources have told The Telegraph police will ­allege Quinn gave chase and caught McKee in Hereford St, bringing the aspiring rapper to the ground.

Just metres behind Quinn, Davis allegedly followed with the samurai sword, striking Mr McKee to the top of the head while he was on his hands and knees.

McKee collapsed dead in a pool of his own blood metres away on Minogue Crescent.

Homicide detectives are still trying to understand McKee's motive for the robbery.

The Telegraph has been told he had run up poker ­machine debts, but they had been paid off by his parents and he was expecting to ­become a father in November.

Hannah Quinn is a barista. Picture: Facebook

Police will allege the acc­used couple returned to their home, dumping the alleged murder weapon before fleeing.

As officers responded to the bloody scene and a helicopter circled, police will ­allege they hid in an alcove only metres from the dead body, before going on the run for 72 hours.

Police will also allege they later found cash in the alcove where the couple had been hiding.

Homicide and local Leichhardt detectives are investigating whether Mc­Kee ran from the home with the cash that was later discovered in the alcove; or whether the couple took the money as they went on the run.

The scene on Friday at the intersection of Hereford and Minogue Cres, Forest Lodge in Glebe. Picture: David Swift

It is understood police received a call on Sunday from a man they believe was Davis, informing them he would agree to questioning.

The ­couple arrived at Newtown Police Station and were arrested at 5.30pm on Monday.

Quinn did not apply for bail in Newtown Local Court on Tuesday and her charges were adjourned to Thursday, when she is expected to apply for release.

"She's distressed, very distressed, she's only 23 years old, first time in jail," Quinn's lawyer Lauren MacDougall said outside court.

A balaclava, knuckle duster and replica pistol are pictured at the scene in Forest Lodge. Picture: Channel 7

Davis also did not apply for bail when he appeared, squinting and wrapped in a white blanket, on a screen in Newtown Local Court on Tuesday. His case was ­adjourned to October 9.

Outside court his solicitor Sherleen Chand said her client's injuries were "quite significant" and he would plead not guilty.

"It's obviously quite a distressing moment for him and his family … He will be pleading not guilty to the charge," Ms Chand said.

Miss Quinn’s mother and brother leaving the Newtown Local Court in Sydney on Tuesday. Picture: AAP

On an online acting profile under his screen name Tommy Blake, Davis lists a series of appearances in the Housos TV series, playing a police officer and a member of the riot squad.

He also appeared as a "bogan" in the 2014 Fat Pizza vs. Housos movie. Other jobs including commercials for superannuation and furniture firms.

His profile said Tommy Blake was a "confident, ­highly professional, polite person with excellent vocal skills, who has major interest in the acting and modelling industry".

It also claimed he was a "dedicated martial artist" and stunt man who had performed in Shakespeare productions and at NIDA.

Lawyer for Hannah Quinn, Lauren MacDougall with the accused’s father outside court on Tuesday. Picture: AAP

Quinn's online persona gave no indication of anything other than normality.

Under the Facebook profile "Hannah Hugs Trees" she posted photos of what appeared a happy and bohemian lifestyle - cuddling animals, enjoying a day on the water and sunbaking. One friend offered his support online.

"Thinking of you Hannah Hugs Trees and all the best! Hope you get through this! You will always be amazing to me no matter what" Antonio Delezio ­posted last night.

Hannah Quinn is said to be very distressed by her arrest. Picture: Facebook

As rapper "Scepaz", the victim McKee was relatively unknown but among diehards of the genre in Sydney he was remembered as a "pioneer" and "legend". He worked for North Sydney tech firm ICT Networks as an "order processor".

BLAKE DAVIS' TV CREDITS

2013

Housos Season 2: Television Series, Police Officer

DB TVC: Featured in DB New Commercial

Featured in ATP TVC: Australian Super Commercial

2012

Housos Season 2: Television Series, Riot Officer

My Kitchen Rules: Channel 7, Food Critic

Ticket 61: Sydney Underground

2011

Places Faces and Automatons: Short Film

Empire Of The Ninja: Short Film

2010

NIDA: Screen and Stage

MTV: Promotional Clip, TVC

2009

NIDA: Screen and Stage

Blake Davis has appeared in several Australian TV shows. Picture: Supplied