Australian actor Dan Wyllie who has appeared in Love My Way, Underbelly and Rake has been charged with alleged assault following an incident at his Woollahra home.

The 50-year-old Silver Logie winner will face court on Wednesday following his arrest by NSW police on Saturday.

"Following an investigation by officers from Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command into an alleged domestic related assault at a Woollahra home in March 2020, a 50-year-old man was arrested at Waverley Police Station," police said in a statement.

Actor Dan Wyllie. Photo: Bob Barker.

"He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV), and common assault (DV) before being granted conditional bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday."

Police have also reportedly granted an apprehended violence order for Mr Wyllie's wife Shannon Murphy, a theatre director who has worked on hit drama Killing Eve.

Originally published as Actor charged with domestic violence