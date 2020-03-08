Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Actor Nick Tucci has died of cancer aged 38. Picture: Facebook
Actor Nick Tucci has died of cancer aged 38. Picture: Facebook
Entertainment

Actor dead at 38 after secret illness

by Mathew Murphy
8th Mar 2020 8:22 AM

Actor Nick Tucci, who starred in movies like You're Next and Channel Zero, has died aged 38.

His father, Alexander Tucci, made the announcement via his Facebook page, saying he had chosen to keep his cancer battle a secret.

Actor Nick Tucci has died of cancer aged 38. Picture: Instagram
Actor Nick Tucci has died of cancer aged 38. Picture: Instagram

 

Actor Nick Tucci in the movie Long Lost. Picture: Supplied
Actor Nick Tucci in the movie Long Lost. Picture: Supplied

"On Tuesday, March 3, Nick died at the Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut," he said. "Nick chose to keep his illness private so that he could continue to pursue his professional and artistic dreams for as long as possible."

Former Home And Away star Sharni Vinson, who starred with Tucci in the movie You're Next, paid tribute to the actor.

"The devastation and tragedy of this week has been hard to process," she wrote. "It was an honour to have known you and worked with you on You're Next. Heaven claims another too soon."

 

Actor Nick Tucci with Sharni Vinson and the cast of You’re Next. Picture: Facebook
Actor Nick Tucci with Sharni Vinson and the cast of You’re Next. Picture: Facebook

You're Next screenwriter Simon Barrett shared his feelings on social media.

"Just now heard that Nick Tucci, who played Felix in You're Next, has died of cancer, which he kept private. Nick was a wonderful, truly great actor and human being and I'm deeply sad that I didn't get to spend more time with him. Not sure what to say here, this is awful news.'

Tucci has three new projects currently in post-production: Ballad Of A Hustler, Come Home and Ten Minutes To Midnight.

Nick Tucci and Wendy Glenn in You’re Next. Picture: Supplied
Nick Tucci and Wendy Glenn in You’re Next. Picture: Supplied

 

Actor Nick Tucci. Picture: Supplied
Actor Nick Tucci. Picture: Supplied

 

 

 

To the friends of Nicholas Tucci: This is Alexander Tucci, Nick’s father. On Tuesday,...

Posted by Nick Tucci on Friday, 6 March 2020

More Stories

Show More
actor cancer battle death entertainment nick tucci

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PUP LIGHTS UP: Tuc-Cop clinch dramatic night cricket title

        premium_icon PUP LIGHTS UP: Tuc-Cop clinch dramatic night cricket title

        Cricket The dramatic decider went down to the very last ball as the rivalry between them continues

        Cinders' tragic story has fairy tale ending

        premium_icon Cinders' tragic story has fairy tale ending

        News After surviving Nymboida's devastating firestorm, Cinders the cat is celebrating a...

        Two hospitalised after taxi and car crash, north of Coffs

        premium_icon Two hospitalised after taxi and car crash, north of Coffs

        Breaking Two injured after vehicles crash on Pacific Hwy north of Coffs

        Cutting through the crap: Here is what you need to know

        premium_icon Cutting through the crap: Here is what you need to know

        News Simple solutions to help stop coronavirus spread key to protecting the...