Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Matt Damon with family and friends at North Stradbroke Island.
Matt Damon with family and friends at North Stradbroke Island.
Rugby League

Matt Damon picks his Origin side

1st Jun 2018 8:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOLLYWOOD superstar Matt Damon has put himself firmly on the right side of the State of Origin divide.

On a visit yesterday to Queensland's North Stradbroke Island from his Byron Bay base, the Jason Bourne star declined a request to pose in a Maroons jersey.

"I'm from NSW really," the star said in response.

Damon, who was spotted relaxing at Deadmans Beach, was happy enough to pose with a couple of Origin jerseys but still subtly made his Blues preference known.

His comments fuelled further speculation that he has bought property in northern NSW.

 

Matt Damon has declared himself a Blues supporter. Picture: Annette Dew
Matt Damon has declared himself a Blues supporter. Picture: Annette Dew

 

The Hollywood A-lister has made quite a stir on the sleepy island off Brisbane after he was spotted with homegrown star Chris Hemsworth earlier in the week.

Local Connor Gee, 20 said: "The island has been very excited. It's cool whenever someone comes here."

 

Chris Hemsworth and Damon are close pals. There are growing rumours he could be moving to Byron Bay. Picture: Supplied
Chris Hemsworth and Damon are close pals. There are growing rumours he could be moving to Byron Bay. Picture: Supplied

Related Items

Show More
blues matt damon origin

Top Stories

    LET'S NOT WAIT: Ulmarra's long wait for lower speed limits

    premium_icon LET'S NOT WAIT: Ulmarra's long wait for lower speed limits

    News New speed limits introduced in notorious blackspot on the Pacific Highway today

    • 1st Jun 2018 10:00 AM
    BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: The weight of Origin

    premium_icon BEHIND THE SPORTS DESK: The weight of Origin

    Rugby League WILL it be another Queensland win, or has NSW found the answer?

    • 1st Jun 2018 10:00 AM
    'UNACCEPTABLE BEHAVIOUR': Police on drug driving blitz

    premium_icon 'UNACCEPTABLE BEHAVIOUR': Police on drug driving blitz

    Crime Mobile drug testing unit to be used across area

    A metal graveyard in the bush

    A metal graveyard in the bush

    News Car graveyard found in beautiful bushland on the Coffs Coast.

    Local Partners