Star dumps cheating ex in spectacular style

AN AFFAIR between two reality TV co-stars that's played out in the British tabloids has ended with the partner of one issuing an astonishing public kiss-off to her now ex-boyfriend.

These are all UK-based celebs, so you likely won't know them, but bear with me because this story has EVERYTHING: Scandal, betrayal and a spectacular public dumping that ends with the instantly iconic line, "I'm not sorry I took the cat though."

Allow me to explain. British comedian Seann Walsh, 32, is competing on the 16th season of celebrity dance show Strictly Come Dancing (basically an English version of our own Dancing With The Stars). His dance partner: Russian-born Katya Jones, 29, who has been married to fellow professional dancer Neil Jones since 2013.

Walsh is also partnered up - his girlfriend is TV and theatre actor Rebecca Humphries, who sat in the studio audience and cheered him on during a recent episode of Strictly.

Comedian Seann Walsh and now ex-girlfriend Rebecca Humphries. Picture: Getty

Then last week came the scandal. Pictures surfaced showing Walsh and his TV dance partner kissing at night outside a London pub. And this was no friendly peck on the cheek - the pair couldn't keep their hands off each other, seemingly unaware that their drunken actions were being photographed.

As the grubby images splashed across the British tabloids, both Walsh and Jones issued grovelling apologies.

"I'm so sorry about any offence or hurt I have caused with my actions. I wasn't thinking and it was a one-off mistake after some drinks," Katya wrote on Twitter.

"I love my husband and we are very happy together. This is not a reflection on our relationship."

Walsh followed suit, issuing a statement that said: "In light of the story in today's newspaper I would like to offer my sincere apologies for my actions. This is no excuse but it was a one-off drunken mistake which I am truly sorry for."

Seann Walsh was photographed kissing his dance partner, Katya Jones.

But the damage was done - and today, after maintaining a public silence, Walsh's girlfriend has issued a statement of her own that absolutely eviscerates her now-ex.

She writes that it is "incredibly good of Sean(n) and Katya to apologise in the media".

That's right. She put the silly extra 'n' in his name in brackets.

Devastatingly, Humphries reveals that the kiss took place on the night of her birthday - and came after weeks of Walsh calling her a "psycho" when she expressed misgivings about his relationship with his on-screen dance partner.

"My name is Rebecca Humphries and I am not a victim," she writes, saying she was reluctant to comment publicly on the scandal but wanted to clear up some "crucial elements" missing from the public narrative.

"Those pictures were taken on October 3rd. It was my birthday. I was alone at home when Seann texted at 10pm saying the two of them were going for one innocent drink.

"We spoke and I told him, not for the first time, that his actions over the past three weeks had led me to believe something inappropriate was going on. He aggressively and repeatedly called me a psycho/nuts/mental. As he had done countless times throughout our relationship when I've questioned his inappropriate, hurtful behaviour."

Humphries writes that the entire scandal has served to remind her she is a "strong, capable person" who is now "free" - and encourages other women who feel "worthless and trapped with a man they love" to get out.

"Believe in yourself and your instincts. It's more than lying. It's controlling. Tell some very close friends who, if they're anything like my wonderful network, will swoop in and take care of the logistics and you."

Humphries finishes her public statement with a truly spectacular salute to her ex, stating: "In these situations those that hold power over you are insecure and fragile, and their need for control comes from a place of vulnerability. I think it certainly does in Sean's case. Despite everything, I hope he gets what he wants from this. I'm not sorry I took the cat though."

Here are Walsh and Humphries in happier times with said cat:

I think it's the (n) that I find most satisfyingly withering https://t.co/Yn8Rb4H1iL — Camilla Long (@camillalong) October 8, 2018

Those on social media - including many well-known British celebs - have applauded Humphries for her response to the situation:

Humphries statement comes as Walsh and Jones have cancelled a slew of planned joint publicity commitments for their Strictly Come Dancing stint - amid calls for them both to be axed from the show.