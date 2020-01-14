Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Issa Rae has made headlines with her sassy comment.
Issa Rae has made headlines with her sassy comment.
Movies

Actress perfectly sums up Oscars fail

14th Jan 2020 10:00 AM

The actress who announced the Oscar nominations overnight was clearly less than impressed that women have once again been overlooked in the Best Director category.

After reading out the nominees that include Martin Scorsese, Todd Phillips and Quentin Tarantino, actress Issa Rae said with a deadpan expression, "Congratulations to those men."

 

 

 

 

 

Despite a year in which women made historic gains behind the camera, female directors were again shut out of the Best Director category.

The most likely candidate was Greta Gerwig (Little Women), who was the last woman nominated two years ago for Lady Bird.

In response to the all-male nominees, an Academy voter who asked not to be named told AFP, "Unfortunately there are just five nominees … I don't think it's a vote against female directors."

In the history of the Oscars, only five women have ever been nominated for Best Director.

 

In an industry criticised for its lack of diversity, the Oscars picked only one non-white acting nominee, British star Cynthia Erivo, who plays US antislavery icon Harriet Tubman in Harriet.

Notable snubs included Eddie Murphy for blaxploitation biopic Dolemite Is My Name, Jennifer Lopez for Hustlers, Awkwafina for The Farewell and Lupita Nyong'o for Us. Industry website Deadline called this year's nominations "basically #OscarsSoWhite Part 2: #OscarsSoWhiterAndWithMoreMen", referring to a hashtag begun in 2015 in response to the lack of diverse nominees.

 

Greta Gerwigwas overlooked for an Oscar nomination this year. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Greta Gerwigwas overlooked for an Oscar nomination this year. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

 

Last year, three of the four acting Oscars went to non-white performers. But in a possible sign of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' increasingly international outlook, Parasite became just the sixth non-English language movie to be nominated for both best foreign-language film and best picture.

And the Academy pointed to a record number of female nominees overall, at 62. The figure includes movie producers and technical categories such as best musical score, where Icelandic maestro Hildur Gudnadottir became the ninth woman nominated.

academy awards issa rae movies oscars 2020 oscars nominations

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prison officer brothers says culture runs deep

        premium_icon Prison officer brothers says culture runs deep

        News ‘We get a lot of people at their worst, but it’s great to see the change in them physically, mentally and culturally within the six-month program’

        • 14th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
        The great Australian double standard for wildlife

        premium_icon The great Australian double standard for wildlife

        Opinion Why is one native species treated like an adorable hero trying to overcome...

        Flying-foxes move in to South Grafton

        premium_icon Flying-foxes move in to South Grafton

        Environment The past few months has seen more and more bats establish a colony near Wharf St

        RE-PAW-TING FOR DUTY: Clarence pup wows Army recruiters

        premium_icon RE-PAW-TING FOR DUTY: Clarence pup wows Army recruiters

        Pets & Animals A 12-month-old kelpie has impressed the Australian Army enough to earn a call-up to...