Adam Harvey's special connection to our muster

HEADLINER: Country music singer Adam Harvey will be out at the Clarence Valley Country Muster this weekend. Vassi Lena

THE CLARENCE Valley Country Muster is already gearing up for a huge weekend and this year's headline act can't wait to get there today and enjoy a few days catching up with friends and performing on stage.

Fresh off a country music cruise boat, country music star Adam Harvey sung the muster's praises and how it has grown from a jam with friends into a huge event.

"People have got it on the calendar every year now and they travel from all over the Australia.

"It's really great how Terry and Wendy (Gordon) started it, from basically Terry and his mates having a bit of singalong out in the paddock somewhere.

"I love it when festivals like that grow naturally rather than a big promoter walking in and saying, right, here's so many million dollars, I want this act, that act. That grassroots thing that tends to work so much better in the long term.

"It's still basically Terry Gordon and his mates up on stage singing but instead of 20 people there, there are thousands.”

Harvey has known the Gordons since his fledgling years in the country music game, with Terry working as his manager more than 20 years ago.

"He will be launching his book at the weekend so it's going to be a lot of fun to be there for that. Terry's had an amazing life and it deserves to be written down and shared. We're planning on giving him a good old roasting on the Sunday when he releases the book. There'll be some really funny people there for that which will be a bit of a highlight.”

Harvey is no stranger to the Calliope property that hosts the annual event.

"My wife and I think one of our children may have been conceived in the train out the back of Terry's place,” he laughed.

Harvey will be at the Muster from today until Monday and is looking forward to hanging out with country music lovers and some of his old friends.

"I love it. I get to catch up with a lot of mates from the music industry that I don't get to see too often. I've got a leave pass so I'm going to enjoy it.”

Harvey recalled the first time he played the Clarence Valley Muster and the amazing spectacle of the event.

"It was a couple of years ago and I didn't know what to expect. I guess I thought there'd be a few people sitting around, you know out in this paddock. As you get in closer to the gate you realise there's acres and acres of caravans and campers set up. I got the shock of my life.”

Harvey said all the people that attend the muster were all there for a simple reason "to enjoy and celebrate a bit of country music and have a nice relaxing weekend”.

"It's good therapy. That's one of the things about country that I love. It unites people. It can help you when you're down and help you celebrate when you're up - it's really good stuff.”

Harvey said his show will be full of plenty of stories and maybe a few new songs.

"Obviously I'm as mad as ever so there'll be plenty of funny tales and I'm thinking of playing a couple of new songs. I'm going to record an album in December (Songs from Highway One) so I'll try them on the crowd as well as do a bunch of classic country stuff plus a few of the songs I've had out over the years. Mix it all up. I might even get some mates up to sing a few duets.”

Harvey said he hoped to get into Grafton during his stay and check out the jacarandas.

"I'll be back in the area again in December too for a little Christmas show at Coutt Crossing Hall. That's if I survive this weekend with Terry Gordon.”