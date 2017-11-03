Adam's no dud in new short film on disability

IMAGINE a world where having a disability was the norm, and those who didn't were known as duds and experienced condescending and patronising attitudes - as people with disabilities experience every day.

This is the premise for new Australian online short film Jeremy the Dud, in which the majority of people have a disability and those who don't have a disability are officially labelled 'without specialty' - or colloquially known as 'duds' - and treated with contempt and prejudice, having to wear a lanyard around their necks to identify them as such.

The film stars Yamba's Adam Bowes, who said he was immediately interested in the film after being approached by writer and director Ryan Chamley.

"I saw an advertisement in May for actors with a disability for a short film and I thought it sounded cool, and then a few weeks later I got a call from Ryan where he explained to me his idea... and I thought that it sounded amazing and a great film to be a part of," Adam said.

"Over the next few months we chatted over the phone about the script and there was a lot of discussion about where we would go with it and what would be best in terms of what I and the cast and crew would be comfortable with, because it was a very considerate cast and crew that always had our best interests in mind.

"I had never played a double amputee in this way. In the past I've had my legs blown off like in Hacksaw Ridge or they've been eaten by a zombie, so it was great to just play a character that didn't have to focus solely on the legs - it's just a part of me and life."

Adam said it was an amazing experience to work on a film where most of the cast had a disability and he hoped the film would start a conversation about disability in Australia.

"When Ryan approached me and asked my opinion on the script, he was a bit unsure if it would be offensive, and I think there's always going to be some people who are offended, but a majority of people who either have a disability or know someone who does will just find it hilarious," he said.

"Some people may be confronted, but I think there's certainly a good balance between humour and making a statement, especially in the last scene which is really poignant and really hits home, and just the way it was done was really beautiful.

"More often that not people with a disability are looked over in terms of things like accessibility and it's not about having to change things for a minority, it's more making things accessible for everyone and allowing everyone to have the same opportunities as everyone else.

"The fact that we all became a family on set was one of the most amazing things. The fact that we got to tell this story and really start a conversation was more than we could hope for, and it's such a positive message to get out there we're all capable of giving to society and everyone basically should be given a fair go."

Jeremy the Dud was filmed in Geelong and created by Robot Army Productions in partnership with not-for-profit organisation genU.

The film premiered yesterday and is online at www.facebook.com/jeremythedud.