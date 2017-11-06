Adamson stands up with the willow

Tucabia batsman Chris Adamson during the CRCA match at Ellem Oval between Tucabia and Coutts on Saturday, 10th December, 2016.

CRICKET: Tucabia-Copmanhurst seamer Chris Adamson swapped leather for willow at the weekend as he came within a whisker of notching a Premier League century against GDSC Easts.

It was a family affair at McKittrick Park, when Adamson and cousin Dan Cootes (54) brought up a 149-run seventh wicket partnership as Tucabia declared at 7-302 before getting half an hour at Easts' batters.

"The two of them batted really well together," Tucabia captain Derek Woods said. "They were rotating the strike and going run for run for a while there before Addo just opened the shoulders up.

"They were working in 50s, they were really disappointed not to get the 150-run stand up."

It was a different story in the early stages of the day with a tricky wicket bringing the early downfall of Tucabia's openers Tim Bultitude and Woods.

"At one stage we were 2-17 and things were not looking good at all," Woods said. "But Bobby (McKenzie) righted the ship for us before Bucko (Andrew Buchanan) and Blake Ryan really batted their bowlers out of it.

"The deck really flattened out as the day wore on and that suited our blokes just nicely."

Buchanan worked his way to a well-earned half century as he and Ryan put on 51 for the fifth wicket before Adamson and Cootes took the game away from a diligent Easts' attack led by Jim Watters (3 for 50 off 13).

For Cootes, it was a mission to even make it to the crease after the batsman was struck by illness before play.

"Scooter had to go out and have a lie down, it really didn't look like he was going to bat out there," Woods said. "I'm glad he did."

But what had been a top afternoon soon turned sour for Tucabia with strike bowler Brad Chard leaving the field with a suspected groin injury.

Adamson and Cootes were in the thick of it taking a catch each as Easts went to stumps at 2-42 with openers Jim Watters and Mack Spencer back in the sheds.

GDSC EASTS V TUC-COP GI HOTEL

At McKittrick Park

Toss: GDSC Easts

Tuc-Cop 1st Innings

DW Woods b Shaw 6

T Bultitude c Watters b S Connor 3

BJ McKenzie c Spencer b Cooper 30

S Herd lbw b Watters 12

AJ Buchanan b Shaw 54

B Ryan c Latham b Watters 22

CA Adamson c Knight b Watters 90

DJ Cootes not out 54

Extras (b 8, lb 1, w 12, nb 10) 31

SEVEN wickets (dec) for 302

Overs: 62.3

FoW: 1-7(T Bultitude) 2-17(DW Woods) 3-63(BJ McKenzie) 4-66(S Herd) 5-117(B Ryan) 6-153(AJ Buchanan) 7-302(CA Adamson)

Bowling: BJ Shaw 14-0-62-2, S Connor 12-2-55-1, S Joy 3-0-22-0, M Cooper 11-2-40-1, JJ Watters 13.3-2-50-3, G Connor 3-0-15-0, M Spencer 4-0-28-0, A Latham 2-0-21-0

GDSC Easts 1st Innings

JJ Watters c Cootes b Adamson 15

M Spencer c Adamson b Blackadder 16

Extras (w 11) 11

TWO wickets for 42

Overs: 11

FoW: 1-42(JJ Watters) 2-42(M Spencer)

Bowling: B Chard 2-0-5-0, BR Pardoe 3-0-18-0, CA Adamson 4-1-13-1, TJ Blackadder 2-1-6-1