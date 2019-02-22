Premier denies Adani approval process a ‘mess’

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has rejected suggestions the approval process for Adani's Carmichael mine has become a "mess" amid criticism from the State's own resources expert.

Queensland Resource Investment Commissioner Caoilin Chestnutt signalled to international media that the Government's last-minute review of the Carmichael mine's management plan for an endangered bird could force Adani "back to the drawing board" .

"I would guess, but it is an absolute mess, six months to two years," she said when asked how long it now may take Adani to receive final environmental approval.

"They (Department of Environment and Science) have said they (Adani) have to go back to the drawing board and draft a management plan."

Ms Palaszczuk said she did not believe the process was a mess.

"I want to check exactly what she did say but she is not the environmental regulator," the Premier said.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk refutes suggestions the approval process for Adani’s Carmichael mine has become a “mess”. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington seized on the commissioner's admission.

"The Adani approvals process is obviously an absolute mess. We you have got a senior bureaucrat of the Palaszczuk Government going to India when her role is to promote the resources industry and she openly says the process is an absolute mess, I think people should believe her," Ms Frecklington said.

She said the Government needed to start being honest with the proponents of the mine.

"The Labor Government here in Queensland have squibbed this at every turn," Ms Frecklington said.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad has refuted claims the mine has become a mess and that new revelations the project could be pushed back by up to two years are wrong.

However Ms Trad could not provide a timeframe around when the mine would get underway when asked this morning.

Ms Trad she didn't think Ms Chestnutt's timing prediction was right.

"Quite frankly I think a lot of the hysteria around this is misplaced," she said.

"I don't think it's a mess, I think it's a process and the process is one that's consistent with the laws of our state and the independent regulator."

Ms Trad said her personal position on the mine was that of Cabinet's, which is if the mine stacks up environmentally and financially, then it should go ahead.