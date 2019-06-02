Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

JOBS: The Adani coal mine positions earning more than $200K

by CAS GARVEY
2nd Jun 2019 2:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUPERVISORS at Adani's Carmichael coal mine will be earning more than $200,000 a year, as vacancies for the mine are advertised with only one more hurdle to turn on the green light.

Just one of the roles with a $200,000+ yearly salary is a senior early works superintendent, whose responsibilities include "ensuring that 'permit to disturb' for the works being constructed has been issued and all conditions are followed".

Structural supervisors are also needed, providing "safety leadership" and "leadership in environmental compliance" as well as maintaining regular updates and presenting construction progress in review meetings.

Most of the supervisor roles require at least 10 years experience working on large scale civil construction projects valued at $100 million and more.

Engineering roles with Adani are also paying more than $200,000 a year, including a signalling engineer role that requires a bachelor degree but no stipulation for years of prior experience.

One of the roles listed last week is for a senior mine planning engineer based in the Townsville headquarters, with "site based travel as required".

More Stories

adani adani coal mine jobs business editors picks

Top Stories

    New home for Junction Hill juniors

    premium_icon New home for Junction Hill juniors

    News Playgroup gets all new asbestos free building

    South Grafton gym's record breaking fundraiser

    premium_icon South Grafton gym's record breaking fundraiser

    News Community support rakes in thousands for suicide prevention

    SPIRITUAL MATTERS: Total package, wrapped in love

    SPIRITUAL MATTERS: Total package, wrapped in love

    Religion & Spirituality What makes a great song tug at our emotional heartstrings?

    Cangai copper exploration license restored

    premium_icon Cangai copper exploration license restored

    Environment Resource regulator lifts suspension notice