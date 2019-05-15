Adani bid to bankrupt opponent delayed

INDIAN mining giant Adani's bid to bankrupt a traditional land owner who fought to stop its $2 billion Carmichael mine in the courts will be heard after the election.

The Adani Mining case against Wangan and Jagalingou traditional owner and lead spokesman Adrian Burragubba, from Woolloongabba, was briefly mentioned in the Federal Court in Brisbane this morning before Registrar Katie Lynch.

Adani Australia CEO Lucas Dow. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian

The case was adjourned for hearing on June 12 after Ming-Jung Hsieh, a solicitor from Taylor David, the firm acting for Adani, told the court that process servers expected to serve Mr Burragubba with a creditor's petition in two weeks.

Ms Hsieh asked for a four week adjournment until June 12 and Registrar Lynch granted the request.

The company alleges that Mr Burragubba owes them $637,960 after the Federal Court and the Court of Appeal ordered he pay legal costs of failed fights against the miner.

Outside court Adani has previously been reported as saying it will donate the cash to charity.