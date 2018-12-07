Adani launch recruitment drive ahead of mine start

JOBS: The controversial mining company has opened expressions of interest for jobs at the Adani project. Pictured is Adani Mining CEO Lucas Dow.

NORTH Queensland job seekers can now put their hands up to fill about 1500 direct jobs and 8,250 indirect jobs at the $2-billion Adani Carmichael coal mine in the Galilee Basin.

Just last week, Adani announced its decision to finance the project itself. During this announcement, Adani Mining Chief Executive Officer Lucas Dow thanked the regional communities living in Rockhampton, Townsville, Mackay, Bowen, the Isaac and Central Highlands.

"We look forward to delivering on our promise of creating jobs and helping local businesses and the communities thrive for many years to come," Mr Dow said.

Resource Industry Network general manager Adrienne Rourke said it is unlikely many of these direct jobs would be in Mackay.

But, where the region will shine, will be through mining service providers who will fill a decent chunk of the indirect jobs.

"There is the people who the Adani company will engage and employ," she said.

"Then underneath that is the contractors and the suppliers who will be able to put more people on because there is more work for them.

"(Mackay) boasts a world-class engineering and heavy industrial sector that is innovative and safety-conscious, and ready to deliver solutions to this important project."

Ms Rourke said as the most prominent regional METS hub, Mackay would act as the "operation hub" for the entire Adani project.

She believes the green light for the Adani mine brought confidence to the local METS sector to continue to provide construction and maintenance services.

"For every full-time direct role there are five more indirect jobs created in the supply chain," she said.

Immediate economic benefit from the Adani mine will come from the construction phase of the project.

Ms Rouke said while this will still inject a large amount of money into the region's economy, as a METS hub Mackay has the potential to benefit on a "sustained" long-term basis.

"What our area will benefit from, will be the 20-year life of this mine," she said.

Ms Rouke said a significant portion of the economic boost for the region would "run through" the entire supply chain.

She said the cash would change hands as it moves from suppliers to contractors and from contractors to employees.