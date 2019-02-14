Adani’s new plan to get ‘fair go’ from government

Adani Mining chief Lucas Dow with one of the mining giant’s billboards in Brisbane. Picture: AAP image/John Gass

INDIAN mining giant Adani is hoping its expansive, new advertising campaign will heap pressure on the State Government to finalise two remaining management plans.

Adani Mining chief Lucas Dow called for the $2 billion Carmichael project to be given a fair go in front of the Government's headquarters in Brisbane yesterday.

The company launched an extraordinary statewide campaign this week, which will feature on radio, social media, in newspapers and at 90 office tower elevators in Brisbane.

Digital billboards across the city will say, "It's time the Queensland Government gave Adani a fair go."

"We've taken the unusual step of taking our positions on billboards and in newspapers and in radio slots in order to get that message out," Mr Dow said.

The black-throated finch management plan (BTFMP) and the groundwater dependent ecosystems management plan (GDEMP) are yet to be ticked off by the State Government.

The Courier-Mail revealed last month the Government had taken the extraordinary step to review the BTFMP.

The review will reassess plans to conserve 33,000ha of pastoral land, purchased around the 1300ha mine site to offset habitat loss for the rare bird.

The review was ordered on the same day the Federal Government approved Adani's management plan.

A Department of Environment and Science spokesman said the plans needed to be approved

"before significant disturbance can commence".

The department is considering the draft preliminary advice regarding the BTFMP and is expecting to provide Adani with a copy this week.

"There is no statutory time frame associated with the approval of the BTFMP," the spokesman said.

"As the BTFMP deals with the largest known population of the threatened Black Throated Finch, DES is determined to ensure that the plan is based on the best available science.

"The Federal Government has engaged CSIRO and GeoScience Australia to undertake an independent scientific review of the GDEMP.

"DES will await the findings of this independent scientific review, prior to making a decision on the GDEMP."

The Courier-Mail also revealed last month 14,500 people had applied for jobs with the mine.

"The project stacks up environmentally and financially," Mr Dow said.

"We have certainty of process and timing at both the federal and local government levels,

unfortunately the State Government is unwilling to commit and get behind our project."