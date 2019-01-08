Adani protester blocks Abbot Point rail line

High schoolteacher Jesse Secomb, 37, blocked the Abbot Point Coal Terminal rail line to protest Adani's latest developments on its Carmichael Mine project.

High schoolteacher Jesse Secomb, 37, blocked the Abbot Point Coal Terminal rail line to protest Adani's latest developments on its Carmichael Mine project.

An anti-Adani protester chained themselves to a concrete barrel and blocked the train tracks into the Abbot Point Coal Terminal this morning.

High schoolteacher Jesse Secomb, 37, said he knew he would likely be prosecuted for his actions.

He said recent planning work by Adani, the company behind the planned Carmichael mine, inspired him to stage the protest.

"What will our future generation charge us with if we do nothing?" he said.

BREAKING: 37y/o teacher Jesse acts against #ecocide by locking on to a concrete barrel on a train track near Bowen in protest against Adani's Carmichael Coal Mine.

Step up: https://t.co/MgNgKFdWOL#StopAdani #BlockadeAdani #ExtinctionRebellion pic.twitter.com/n7GdqcwMmw — FrontLineActionCoal (@FLACCoal) January 7, 2019

"Working as a teacher, you really grow to care for your students and want to support them in realising their hopes and dreams.

"But what's the good of dreaming about the future, if the future of the planet is in crisis?

"If the Adani mine goes ahead it will pump an extra 705 million tons (sic) of deadly carbon into the air, making it almost impossible to make the necessary changes over the next 12 years to avert a climate catastrophe."

Activist group Frontline Action on Coal released a statement describing the protest as the first of its kind against Adani for 2019 after the group organised and endorsed numerous demonstrations in 2018 and earlier.

Adani is planning to export its coal from Abbot Point, just north of Bowen.