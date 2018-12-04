Menu
How to score a job at Adani’s $2B megamine

by Cas Garvey
4th Dec 2018 6:26 PM
EXPRESSIONS of interest are now being called for a variety of roles at Adani's Carmichael mine, which this week secured financial close for its $2 billion development.

The long-waited announcement ended a seven-year struggle for the project which was constantly held up by environmental blocks.

An advertisement being placed in tomorrow's Townsville Bulletin spruiks the opportunities available for jobseekers.

"As we commence the ramp up and construction of the mine, combined with the delivery of a rail line to connect the mine to the Port of Abbot Point, communities like Townsville, Rockhampton, Mackay, Bowen and the Isaac region are ideally positioned to receive new jobs and contract opportunities for local workers and businesses," the ad states.

Adani is currently seeking expressions of interest in the following categories:

  • Civil engineering
  • Civil construction superintendents
  • Civil construction supervisors
  • Heavy earthmoving equipment operators
  • Dam engineering
  • Infrastructure construction superintendents
  • Mine engineering - planning
  • Logistics personnel
  • Project administration
  • Contracts management
  • Contracts administration
  • Planning and scheduling
  • Document controllers
  • Health and safety professionals
  • Environmental professionals

To register your interest visit Adani's employment portal or email recruitmentaustralia@adani.com.au.

