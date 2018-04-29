Menu
Leucadendron 'Pot of Gold' is a lovely variety from Ausflora Pacific (www.ausflorapacific.com.au) Ausflora Pacific
Lifestyle

Add flair with striking foliage

by IN MY GARDEN, WORDS: ANGIE THOMAS
29th Apr 2018

Foliage colour is an easy way to provide long lasting, eye-catching focal points in the garden.

Leucadendrons are very attractive, hardy shrubs in the protea family that are valued for their colourful 'bracts', which are modified leaves that surround a small flower. The range of leucadendrons available is extensive and includes plants with stunning burgundy, red, silver, yellow or lime green colouring.

Leucadendron 'Pot of Gold' is a lovely variety from Ausflora Pacific with striking variegated foliage and beautiful buttery yellow blooms in spring.

Here are some tips to help keep your leucadendrons looking fantastic:

Feeding: Leucadendrons will appreciate a feed at the beginning of autumn and spring with Dynamic Lifter.

Pruning: To keep compact and tidy, prune after flowering.

Vase display: 30-50cm stems can also be used as cut 'flowers' that will last for several weeks. They look particularly beautiful when teamed with proteas in a vase.

