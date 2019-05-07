Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons with Yamba residents for the $4.4 million announcement.
Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons with Yamba residents for the $4.4 million announcement. Deb Newton
Council News

Add your voice to next year's next big things

Adam Hourigan
by
7th May 2019 10:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WANT to help shape some of the Clarence Valley's biggest projects next year?

Projects like the plan to upgrade four intersections on the Yamba Road next year or that more than $500,000 is to be spent resurfacing Pound Street, Grafton?

Or perhaps have your say about plans to seal the 900 metres of gravel on James Creek Road or to kerb the Charles Street car park in Iluka.

These are some of the bigger ticket items in the Clarence Valley Council draft budget for 2019/20, which is now on exhibition and open for comment.

Council's acting general manager, Laura Black, said the council was keen to get feedback from the community about its plans for 2019/20 and beyond.

"It's important for people to know how we intend to spend rating income and to give them the opportunity to offer feedback, so we've set up a website (www.clarenceconversations. com.au/Clarence_Valley_plans_ for_next_year) where people can read about major projects and study all the documents before making a submission,” she said.

The documents are also available at council's customer service centres in Grafton and Maclean and at www.clarence.nsw.gov.au.

Council will also run two drop-in sessions where people can speak face-to-face with council representatives. The first is at the Maclean council committee room on Thursday, May 23, from 10.30am-noon and the second is in the Grafton council chambers on Tuesday, May 28, from 10.30am-noon.

Submissions close 4pm, May 31, 2019.

clarence development clarence valley clarence valley council council
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Witness saw truckie 'wrestle wheel' before collision

    premium_icon Witness saw truckie 'wrestle wheel' before collision

    Crime A driver who swerved to miss an oncoming truck before it crashed says he still has trouble sleeping when he recalls his escape.

    Teachers Federation rallies school communities to action

    premium_icon Teachers Federation rallies school communities to action

    Education Teachers and parents in the Page electorate will today rally

    Show floral tribute honours 'nature's gentleman'

    premium_icon Show floral tribute honours 'nature's gentleman'

    News Maclean Show honours Syd Mattock, who passed away at 95

    Lawrence backflip no surprise for bridge backer

    premium_icon Lawrence backflip no surprise for bridge backer

    Opinion John Ibbotson has his say on Sportsman Creek bridge dismantling