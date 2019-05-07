Add your voice to next year's next big things

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons with Yamba residents for the $4.4 million announcement.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons with Yamba residents for the $4.4 million announcement. Deb Newton

WANT to help shape some of the Clarence Valley's biggest projects next year?

Projects like the plan to upgrade four intersections on the Yamba Road next year or that more than $500,000 is to be spent resurfacing Pound Street, Grafton?

Or perhaps have your say about plans to seal the 900 metres of gravel on James Creek Road or to kerb the Charles Street car park in Iluka.

These are some of the bigger ticket items in the Clarence Valley Council draft budget for 2019/20, which is now on exhibition and open for comment.

Council's acting general manager, Laura Black, said the council was keen to get feedback from the community about its plans for 2019/20 and beyond.

"It's important for people to know how we intend to spend rating income and to give them the opportunity to offer feedback, so we've set up a website (www.clarenceconversations. com.au/Clarence_Valley_plans_ for_next_year) where people can read about major projects and study all the documents before making a submission,” she said.

The documents are also available at council's customer service centres in Grafton and Maclean and at www.clarence.nsw.gov.au.

Council will also run two drop-in sessions where people can speak face-to-face with council representatives. The first is at the Maclean council committee room on Thursday, May 23, from 10.30am-noon and the second is in the Grafton council chambers on Tuesday, May 28, from 10.30am-noon.

Submissions close 4pm, May 31, 2019.