Added incentive to fundraise for Grafton Gallery

LOCAL SUPPORT: Artists can win cash prizes for the first time since the fundraiser began in 2007.

LOCAL SUPPORT: Artists can win cash prizes for the first time since the fundraiser began in 2007. Art in the Paddock

ARTISTS will have a bit more of an incentive to enter work in one local art competition this year.

Art in the Paddock will be supporting local artists with $1000 in cash prizes to be won.

First prize will be $500 and second prize $250, and guests can vote for their favourite piece on the day, to be awarded third prize.

The Gallery Foundation chair Rod Watters said fundraisers such as this have purchased more than $58,000 worth of artwork for the Grafton Regional Gallery in the past 14 years.

"The art is mostly by Clarence Valley artists. The Foundation has also committed $100,000 to the upcoming refurbishment and extensions to the Grafton Regional Gallery," he said.

"Art in the Paddock is very nearly booked out, there are only a few combination tickets available. Our visitors will enjoy art, music, various tours and fine food."

LOCAL SUPPORT: Artists can win cash prizes for the first time since the fundraiser began in 2007. Art in the Paddock

This year Art in the paddock will be held at Yugilbar Castle on Sunday June 2 from 11-4pm.

20 per cent commission is charged on all art sales at the fundraiser. Entry is free.

To book a fabulous day out head to gatetoplate.com.au.