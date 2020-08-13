Addict offered 14-year-old girl drugs for sex

Itlan Erciyas admitted to one count of entering an agreement for a child to provide sexual services and was jailed.

Itlan Erciyas admitted to one count of entering an agreement for a child to provide sexual services and was jailed.

A drug addict offered a vulnerable 14-year-old girl cocaine in exchange for sexual favours at Melbourne's iconic Flinders Street Station.

Itlan Erciyas admitted to one count of entering an agreement for a child to provide sexual services and was jailed in the Victorian County Court on Thursday.

"You showed your young victim absolutely no respect," Judge Michael Bourke said on Thursday.

The 23-year-old approached his victim at the concourse in the station and offered her cocaine in exchange for oral sex in December 2019.

The pair went to the toilets at the train station where he used meth before he kissed and fondled the teen. She touched his exposed penis but refused to perform sex acts on Erciyas.

Charges relating to those acts were withdrawn.

The young girl felt disgust and was left "ashamed, embarrassed and angry" by what Erciyas did to her, the court was told.

She also struggled with her mental health, and her social life was impacted.

Erciyas was on drugs and living at a boarding house at the time he solicited the teen, the judge said.

He took into account the man's dysfunctional upbringing, drug abuse issues, mental health issues and his guilty plea when handing down his sentence.

However, Judge Bourke found the offending was opportunistic rather than predatory and it was a "chance meeting" at the train station.

"It's clear that she is a particularly vulnerable young person," the judge said.

He jailed Erciyas for 22 months, but the sex offender will be eligible for parole in two months after spending more than 230 days behind bars.

Originally published as Addict offered 14yo girl drugs for sex