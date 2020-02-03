Addicted to being addicted

It's not new news that the affordability, wide variety of sugary drinks available to consumers contributes to the growing obesity and diabetes problem but still, there they all are in all their shining glory every time you go to the supermarket. Image blurred to protect the offenders.

ADDICTION is a pretty common facet of being human.

Most of us have something we're a bit obsessed with and quite often it can start to dictate your thoughts and actions without you even noticing.

For me it's op shops. They are my poker machines.

The thought of finding that elusive second-hand jackpot dictates my behaviour whenever I'm near one or come across a newbie while travelling. I have to stop and look. I can't just walk or drive past.

This kind of addiction isn't too harmful unless it starts to take control of your daily life, impacting on things like work and family.

But it's not too hard to deal with a fascination for a second- hand bargain because I'm not confronted with wall-to-wall op shops when I'm out and about.

Nor am I bombarded with advertising for them. If I was, I don't think I'd ever get out of that rabbit hole.

READ MORE: Is sugar the new tobacco?

So you can imagine what it's like to be a victim of a highly addictive behaviour that is really bad for your health but has been normalised so much you are continually tempted by it, like alcohol, gambling and sugary processed foods.

One soft drink, one beer or one bet is harmless fun in isolation. But whoever stops at one once you get started? Especially when so much of our culture is geared towards consuming more and more of this stuff.

People don't get obese overnight, nor do they become alcoholics or compulsive gamblers in a day.

Theses are sneaky, insidious addictions, purpose-built traps that snap down hard and the more vulnerable the prey the easier the target they make.

But society just accepts these traps because everyone is supposed to have enough willpower to avoid getting hurt by them.

It's a bit rich thinking it's that easy.

Supermarket aisles are jam- packed with brightly coloured crap that barely constitutes food, placed in prime position on the shelves and advertised relentlessly in loungerooms.

You can't watch any kind of competitive broadcast without having online gambling options thrust down your throat.

And those clusters of poker machines in alcohol-fuelled environments have been the grim reaper of social infrastructure for decades now.

The fact is companies and governments make a hell of a lot of money off people's addictions and there's never going to be a royal commission into that.

So to distract from the overarching issue of our chronically addicted, it will be feel-good bandaid solutions at 20 paces like spot-funding and throw­away lines like "people need to have more self-control".

As more and more people get fatter and fatter, have more substance abuse issues, and more gambling problems, it's obvious the fine-print warnings, the hotlines, the token education programs and reliance on personal willpower isn't working.

So instead of helping to oil the wheels of chronic addiction by ignoring the root causes, maybe politicians should go and ask the old bloke with the schooner as he puts the last of his pension through the pokie machine how he got there. Or the morbidly obese 40-year-old who needs a gofer to get around the supermarket how they got there.

They're all addicts. They need help. Not a lecture or a bandaid, especially from the people whose legislation helps to keep them there.

Is sugar the new tobacco?

Keep the economy strong, drink Coke

By Tim Jarrett

WHILE it is easy to draw parallels between the health impacts of tobacco and sugar, what really sets them apart is their respective roles in the Australian economy.

As highlighted by Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, there are vast swathes of the Valley dedicated to the production of sugar, providing the region jobs and wealth which it would be hard pressed to give up easily.

And the situation we find ourselves in is just a microcosm of the problems in trying to regulate industries which help keep the economy ticking.

While a sugar tax would not decimate the industry it could have a profound effect and there would be a number of nervous economists hoping a maverick government won't rock the boat too much.

Which means we have to tackle the issue with open eyes. Does a healthier population mean more to us than growing industry?

Following the commodity chain right through from farmer to consumer, there are a lot of people making some serious cash to keep our crazy economy afloat.

Mill workers, truckies, Woolies and even the person at the recycling plant sorting bottles is making a buck.

Not only that, maybe it is in our economic interest to keep people sick. While the government forks out big money to grow the health system, they are really in the business of job creation.

Healthcare and social assistance is the number one employer in this country and while it will grow naturally with population growth, perhaps we can grow it faster by eating a few more burgers.

So again, who would want to be a decision maker?

Human software hacks our free will

By Tim Howard

ANYONE who thinks humans choose their actions freely has forgotten how effectively advertising works.

It works by persuading us to buy things we don't want for more than we can afford and it has worked for generations as proof that our free will is an illusion.

Advertising hacks into our human software, bypassing the command and control systems and stimulating our emotional, impulsive responses to stimuli.

You think you might be a bad mum, take the kids to Maccas and suddenly it's all happy families. Dad's trapped in a boring job, going nowhere. Buy a big four-wheel drive you can take anywhere and even though it never leaves the highway, you're suddenly free.

This is the relatively benign side of our illusion of free will.

Addiction is the dark side of the illusion of choice.

Chemical changes in the brains of addicts make any call to exercise restraint almost impossible to follow.

We used to think these changes were the result of nasty chemicals, like heroin or ice, but we're finding out the gremlins that grab our thought processes now exist in fast food and sugar, which drive people to the same sort of dangerous behaviour we once attributed to junkies.

So far our decision makers have only been brave enough to tackle these issues in times of crisis.

Australians have never been healthier than during WWII when their food was strictly rationed to cater for their nutritional needs.

If governments are serious about improving the health of the community, they will have to regulate for it, in much the same way the have with tobacco or compulsory seat belts.