Talia, Gibbs giant boost for Crows

Crows Bryce Gibbs is tackled by Port Adelaide’s Tom Jonas at the Adelaide Oval. Picture: James Elsby/Getty

Crows Bryce Gibbs is tackled by Port Adelaide’s Tom Jonas at the Adelaide Oval. Picture: James Elsby/Getty

All Australian Daniel Talia and Bryce Gibbs will be two crucial inclusions as the Crows complete their final dress rehearsal ahead of Round 1 in a practice match against Greater Western Sydney in Canberra on Friday night.

Talia and Gibbs, who missed the first trial game against Port Adelaide in Port Pirie, will be part of a trimmed-down squad as Adelaide seeks to pour important game time into its players to get them ready for the season.

The club is expected to play 22 or 23 players - replicating as much as it can normal match conditions.

"We'll take 25 over there and then we'll just have a look and see how the game unfolds," assistant coach Scott Camporeale said. "But we'll probably like to have a full dress rehearsal, probably play 22 or 23, but if anything happens (injuries) there will be a no-risk policy.

"We get Gibbs and Talia so they're probably the main two to come back in.

"They missed last week so they need some game time going into Round 1."

David Mackay and Hugh Greenwood did not travel as the team left the airport on Thursday morning and will instead play in a trial with the club's SANFL team.

It has been a vastly different summer for the Crows this time around. A year ago, they were getting over a grand final loss, came back in less than ideal condition and then had the contentious camp on the Gold Coast.

They also had a long list of injuries.

This year defender Luke Brown is the only notable injury, set to miss the first two months of the season to ankle injury, and after missing the finals the Crows could start pre-season earlier.

"The club's in good shape," Camporeale said. "We've had a really good off-season.

"They've trained really well and we've got a lot of work into them."