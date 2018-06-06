Wright: more than one guy needed to replace Creek

SIXERS coach Joey Wright says it will take both shrewd recruiting and growth from underneath to replace Mitch Creek after he announced he will leave the club to pursue his NBA dream in Germany.

His call comes as Wright also predicted Adelaide will continue to be a revolving door for player on the rise because it cannot match the big-spending clubs on the eastern seaboard.

But Wright was comfortable with Creek's move, saying it was the right decision for him, even though it is likely to take more than one player to replace who has effectively been the 36ers barometer for the past few seasons.

"We have guys like 'Teysy' (captain Brendan Teys) who didn't get a lot of minutes last year and Doyley (Adam Doyle) and Majok (Deng) and (Anthony) Drmic - a lot of guys who had to split minutes," Wright said. "These guys will step up and they'll play more and show what they can do.

"We don't need one guy getting 18 points and eight rebounds. We might have a guy who gets seven, another guy gets five and another guy gets six.

"If we can find a guy who can get 18 and eight, great, but there's not a lot of Mitch Creeks out there.

"But we're not Sydney; we're not paying Sydney ticket prices or Melbourne ticket prices or Brisbane ticket prices.

"We're in a smaller economy and we're going to have players that develop and play in our system who do well, but they deserve probably bigger cheque book and we're going to lose them."

Adelaide 36ers Mitch Creek and Nathan Sobey after their mini-camp with NBA club Utah earlir this year> Picture: Supplied.

Wright said Creek was an ideal fit for NBA clubs and would be looked at closely during this year's summer league in the US.

He was the type teams were looking for: not the genuine superstar but the type who was prepared to hustle and defend and do the dirty work while the stars shine.

It was his defence in particular that would make him attractive.

"Right now the NBA is looking for guys just like Mitch," Wright said. "They have superstars.

"But as Americans develop their game they don't want to do any of the dirty work.

"Everybody wants to be a superstar.

"So they need guys come in and see the angles in defence, run hard, work hard."

Wright wasn't expecting to sign any more imports for the next few weeks.

Ramone Moore has been recontracted but it is still uncertain if Josh Childress or Shannon Shorter would return.

"It (recruiting) is always going," Wright said. "We're doing what we do.

"This time of the year if you're getting really, really excited you're probably messing up.

"The great players, you're just got to wait and figure it out. Right now is too early.

"But we're always looking."