Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Archbishop guilty of sex abuse cover-up
News

Archbishop guilty of sex abuse cover-up

by Ally Foster
22nd May 2018 10:28 AM

THE highest ranking official in South Australia's Catholic Church has been found guilty of landmark charges that he covered up a priest's sexual abuse of altar boys.

The Archbishop of Adelaide Philip Edward Wilson, 67, was convicted this morning in a Newcastle Local Court for the cover up of child sex abuse during the 1970s in NSW Hunter region.

The Archbishop of Adelaide, Philip Wilson, found guilty of sexual abuse cover up. Picture: Darren Pateman/AAP
The Archbishop of Adelaide, Philip Wilson, found guilty of sexual abuse cover up. Picture: Darren Pateman/AAP

Magistrate Robert Stone handed down the verdict following a magistrate-only trial, finding him guilty of concealing a serious indictable offence of another person between April 22, 2004 and January 7, 2006.

The clergyman is the most senior Catholic official in the world to be charged and convicted of the offence.

 

More to come.

adelaide archbishop catholic church cover up editors picks religion sex abuse scandal

Top Stories

    VIDEO: Another fatality as fiery crash causes havoc on Hwy

    VIDEO: Another fatality as fiery crash causes havoc on Hwy

    Breaking UPDATE: Pacific Highway claims another victim with car up in flames

    • 22nd May 2018 9:50 AM
    MISSING: Qld Police search for man leads to Clarence

    MISSING: Qld Police search for man leads to Clarence

    News Police seek help over man missing from Varsity Lakes since last week

    Harry and Meghan set for regional pit stop

    premium_icon Harry and Meghan set for regional pit stop

    Celebrity NSW government proposing regional tour for the newlyweds.

    'Confiscate their property': Outrage at tree vandalism

    'Confiscate their property': Outrage at tree vandalism

    Environment Community disgusted by environmental vandalism

    Local Partners