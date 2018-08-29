Tex ‘disappointed’ by McGovern trade request

Melbourne’s Jake Melksham gets his handpass out as Crows players Taylor Walker and Mitch McGovern close in. Picture: SARAH REED

ADELAIDE captain Taylor Walker is says it is "disappointing" that Mitch McGovern wants to leave the Crows and he does not know the young forward's reasons for requesting a trade.

"I actually haven't spoken to him in depth about it, which I will," Walker told TripleM radio's Roo and Ditts on Wednesday morning.

"I have a great relationship with 'Gov' - his journey so far has been pretty impressive, a boy from Perth who just wants to play footy. But for Mitch it's pretty plain and simple he just feels that the Adelaide Football club is not the right fit for him - he just doesn't want to be at our footy club.

Adelaide captain Taylor Walker, right, and Mitch McGovern, left, run laps at training earlier in the year. Picture: Sarah Reed

"He has made a decision that he wants to go elsewhere and further his career there.

"I don't know (what has changed). I'm sure he has had his challenges this year but I'd like to find out.

"I've got to have a conversation with him. It's disappointing if we lose a quality player and person in Gov."

But Walker said the under-contract McGovern would only be allowed to leave on terms suitable to the Adelaide Football Club.

"A deal still needs to be done. I'm sure he has a preferred club that he would like to go to but in the end it is a decision that the club and his management need to come to an agreement," said Walker, who defended the club's record on attracting and keeping top AFL talent.

"I understand that Adelaide and South Australia is (a) hard (place) to get people here.

"(But) Rory Sloane (has re-signed) ... Tom Lynch has come from Melbourne. We got Sam Jacobs back home ... Eddie Betts has come to Adelaide. But we forever live in the space of who has left our footy club.

Adelaide’s Taylor Walker, left, Mitch McGovern and Daniel Talia at training. Picture: Sarah Reed

"We have got a lot of pretty good people committing to our footy club and staying."

Walker also said he understood that assistant coach Josh Francou was exiting his three-year contract with the Crows after just one year to return to his teaching career, rather than seeking a coaching job elsewhere.

Several reports on Tuesday linked Francou with a move to Gold Coast.

"He's decided that coaching isn't for him any more. I'm told he is going back to teaching," Walker said.

"I'm of the assumption that he wants to go back to teaching and that is the reason he is not honouring his three years of signing."