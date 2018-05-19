Menu
A fan touches Bulldogs captain Easton Wood.
AFL

Crows investigate after fan "taps" Bulldog on backside

by Tamsin Rose
19th May 2018 2:25 PM
THE Adelaide Crows will investigate following an incident involving a Western Bulldogs player at Adelaide Oval on Friday night.

Dogs captain Easton Wood was tapped on the backside by an Adelaide fan at the half-time siren after stopping near the boundary.

Footage showed a fan reaching over the barrier and touching Wood, who quickly turned back to the crowd to see where the contact came from.

The fan was wearing a Crows' member lanyard.

A fan reaches out to touch Easton Wood. Picture: Fox Sports
An Adelaide Crows spokesman would not be drawn on repercussions the young man might face and said he had not been identified.

"The club is investigating in conjunction with the stadium's management authority," a spokesman told the Sunday Herald Sun.

Legends of the game have united in their disappointment at the incident.

Former St Kilda star Nick Riewoldt said nothing good came of such interactions.

"It wasn't violent, but we can't expect the players to put up with that," Riewoldt said.

"They're in their workplace and they shouldn't expect to be touched."

Hawthorn legend Jason Dunstall said there should be "zero tolerance" for crowd members touching players during games.

"Even though there's nothing untoward, say, if you allow that, it only takes one player to be hit a little bit too hard and all of a sudden he goes back at the person in the crowd and then it's out of hand," Dunstall told Fox Sports.

"There's got to be zero tolerance."

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire echoed the sentiment.

"If you lean over, you should be thrown immediately out of the ground," he said.

 

Wood turns to see who touched him. Picture: Fox Sports
adelaide crows afl easton wood eddie mcguire nick riewoldt western bulldogs

