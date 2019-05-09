Menu
Josh Jenkins celebrates his goal with Bryce Gibbs and Rory Atkins. Picture SARAH REED
AFL

Crows star in doubt for Showdown

by Andrew Capel
9th May 2019 12:32 PM
Adelaide utility Bryce Gibbs is in doubt for Showdown 46 after failing to train at the club's main training session on Thursday morning.

The 2006 No. 1 draft pick - dropped from the Crows' AFL side for a week after round three and who missed the Round 6 win against St Kilda with gastro - was absent from the Football Park session with back spasms.

A club spokesman said Gibbs' condition was being monitored.

Key forward Josh Jenkins also was a notable absentee from training.

Bryce Gibbs and Josh Jenkins are both unlikely to front in Showdown 46 after missing Thursday morning’s session. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle
He is nursing a sore ankle and after three consecutive weeks in the SANFL is unlikely to force his way into the Adelaide team for Saturday night's derby against arch-rival Port Adelaide.

Small defender Luke Brown, who played his first game of the season in the SANFL last week after overcoming a long-term ankle injury, did train but might need more physical conditioning before being thrust into AFL action.

Captain Taylor Walker, who pulled up very sore after the slogging win against Fremantle, which he claimed was one of the most physically taxing games he has played in, started training doing light duties before joining the main group.

Both teams enter the Showdown with 4-3 win-loss records, adding to its significance.

