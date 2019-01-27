Is Crows recruit the Liam Ryan of SuperCoach 2019?

There are so many questions hanging over Brad Crouch.

Can he play a full season? Is he the SuperCoach star we all hope he can be? What about his brother, Matt - can he take his game to a new level?

We've analysed the Crows' SuperCoach premium picks, biggest mid-price risks and top cash cows ahead of the new season. How many will you be picking?

PREMIUMS

Rory Laird ($587,600, Def)

The most consistent premium defender in the game. Swan Jake Lloyd might be the most expensive defender available but Laird is the most reliable. His midfield-like possession numbers make him almost a must-have in SuperCoach as he's improved his average every year, finishing with a career-best 108 in 2018. Will the new kick-in rules help him go even higher?

Matt Crouch ($551,300, Mid)

The poster boy for no-stress consistency. After missing a few weeks with a hamstring strain early last season Crouch motored home, averaging 110 points over the final nine rounds, matching his average from the year before. But an injury-affected game and a bit of a slow start means he is priced about 10 points (and $40,000) under that. Not the most exciting player in the comp but will deliver every week.

Rory Sloane ($524,300, Mid)

Another strong finisher after a foot injury cost him 10 weeks on the sidelines. Sloane scored 111, 109 and 110 in his final three games and will be leading the charge as the Crows try to surge back up the ladder after signing a five-year contract late last year. Good value for a player who averaged at least 105 points a game every year from 2012-17.

Rory Laird is a safe bet in SuperCoach. Picture: Sarah Reed

MID-PRICE RISKS

Brad Crouch ($418,000, Mid)

Crouch didn't play a game last year due to a groin injury but has SuperCoach scoring potential is clear - in 2017 he scored eight 100-plus scores on the way to a 96 average and at age 25 he's just entering his prime. A big risk - he has suffered another injury setback this pre-season - but the reward could be worth it.

Wayne Milera ($433,100, Def)

Milera enjoyed a mini-breakout season in 2018, boosting his SuperCoach average by 21 points a game as Don Pyke deployed him as a creative defender. His form spiked late in the year, averaging 23 disposals, six marks and 95 points a game from Round 17 onwards. If he can carry that improvement into 2019 he could be one of the sneakiest picks of the year.

Brodie Smith ($332,500, Def)

After suffering a knee injury during the Crows' qualifying final win against GWS in 2017, Smith made a return late last season when the Crows' season was already done and dusted and many fans weren't paying attention - but we should have been. After a low-key comeback in Round 20, he turned it on the next week against the Giants with 29 disposals, six marks and 129 SuperCoach points. If he produces that on a consistent basis this year he'll be a huge bargain.

Taylor Walker ($343,500, Fwd)

Tex had a stinker in 2018, scoring just one SuperCoach ton as his average slumped by 23 points a game. Given he averaged over 80 for four years in a row (and over 100 in 2012), expect him to revert to the mean this year. That isn't enough to make him a keeper but with key forwards it's all about stringing 2-3 good games together to spike in price, then we can trade them out at a tidy profit. Pencil in Rounds 5-7, when the Crows play Gold Coast, St Kilda and the Dockers at home, as Tex time.

Eddie Betts ($363,400, Fwd)

See above for value based on a poor 2018 (Betts' average was 13 down on the year before) and potential for bags of goals early in the season. Eddie is 32 now, but he's fun to watch.

Shane McAdam tries to impress at Crows training. Picture Sarah Reed

ROOKIES

Shane McAdam ($123,900, Fwd)

The exciting 23-year-old forward could be the Liam Ryan of 2019. Carlton had access to him as one of its pre-draft mature-age priority selections but traded him to the Crows as part of the Mitch McGovern deal. McAdam kicked 31 goals playing for Sturt in the SANFL last year and averaged 77 points a game.

Ned McHenry ($139,800, Mid-Fwd)

McHenry was likened to Tiger Jack Higgins before the draft but that might have more to do with his personality than his SuperCoach potential. Having said that, the lively forward averaged a huge 10.8 tackles a game (ranked No.1) in the under-18 championships, and 21 disposals and five clearances in eight games for the Geelong Falcons. One to watch in the pre-season.

Tyson Stengle ($123,900, Fwd)

Stengle was traded to Adelaide from the Tigers, where he was a victim of a long queue of small forwards, playing two games in two seasons. The 20-year-old booted 33 goals in 19 VFL games in 2018 and should get more opportunities learning under Eddie Betts. Might get games but don't expect big scores.

NO-GO ZONE

Lachlan Murphy ($267,500, Fwd)

Murphy was a handy rookie at times last year but his scoring didn't set the world on fire and he will be competing with the three players above for a spot in the forward pocket this year.

Darcy Fogarty ($242,700, Fwd)

Showed glimpses of his huge talent in 10 games last year and should get more opportunities this year but young key forwards are always a slow burn and there are better options available for less cash.

Bryce Gibbs could be a SuperCoach draft top pick. Picture: Sarah Reed

SUPERCOACH DRAFT SMOKIES

Bryce Gibbs (Midfield)

Not in the top tier of AFL midfielders any more but still a safe bet for 95-plus points a game.

Tom Doedee (Defence)

Will be overlooked in SuperCoach Classic after serving with distinction as a rookie pick last year. But in his second full season there's no reason to think he can't improve on his 82-point average.