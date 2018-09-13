"I ate nothing but apples and coffee"

DOUBLE ACT: Madison Stubbington and sister Ella at the Adelaide Fashion Festival model casting at Norwood Town Hall on Wednesday. Picture: Tricia Watkinson

SUPERMODEL Madison Stubbington is becoming a role model by exposing an unhealthy side of the fashion industry.

The 21-year-old, who has been based in New York, has returned home to Adelaide for the rest of the year.

"This was my idea to stay here in Australia and just take a break from international (modelling)," she said.

"I went straight overseas when I started, so I didn't get the chance to try (modelling) in Australia."

Madison hasn't had to try.

Her agent Pride Models' Christabel Dundon has supported her decision.

"Madison's health and happiness are what's important and she is in very high demand right now in Australia," she said.

Madison has been busy with a commercial for Burnside Village, Melbourne Fashion Week and a BNKR photoshoot.

On Wednesday, she attended an Adelaide Fashion Festival casting with her 16-year-old sister Ella, who is also signed with Pride Models.

Madison Stubbington back in Adelaide this week. Picture: Tricia Watkinson

Madison's career highlights have included walking for Saint Laurent during her first season in Paris when she was 16.

"All it takes is for one thing to kickstart you, so I'm definitely thankful for that moment … It puts your name out there," she said.

But it was also during her 2014 debut season of "non-stop early hours, late nights" that Madison, 175cm tall, became, what she now recognises was, an unhealthy size 6 "living off apples and coffee" backstage.

"I was already a small size and then when I got overseas I had no time, because I was always busy, and I just got into the bad habit of not feeding myself properly," she said.

After her first year on the global scene, Madison knew she had to make improvements to her diet.

Diagnosed with hyperthyroidism last year, Madison is now a happy and healthy size 8. "Australia is so open-armed about it … like 'that's great good for you'," Madison said.

She has spoken out on social media, posting an image of herself from 2014 next to a recent photograph, saying she was "spending my time healing my body after years of treating it so badly". It has started a conversation among her almost 22,000 followers.

"I had so many people say 'I'm going through the same thing' … you kind of know in the industry (that it is happening), but just to see the amount of messages and comments … it really puts it out there."