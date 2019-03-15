Menu
Brisbane Roar are interested in Adelaide United coach Marco Kurz. Picture: Getty Images
Soccer

Kurz addresses Roar speculation

by Marco Monteverde
15th Mar 2019 11:01 AM
ADELAIDE United coach Marco Kurz broke his silence on Thursday about his possible move to Brisbane Roar as doubts about his future with the Reds intensified.

It was revealed in January that German mentor Kurz was a leading contender for the Roar coaching job that was vacated in December by John Aloisi.

Darren Davies has been Brisbane's interim boss since Aloisi's departure, and with just six rounds remaining until the end of the season, the Welshman is likely to remain in charge for the rest of the Roar's forgettable 2018-19 campaign.

Davies has previously declared he would not apply to become Aloisi's official replacement but has since been interviewed for the position.

Kurz, Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler and former Vancouver Whitecaps coach Carl Robinson are at the front of the queue in the battle to replace Aloisi.

Roar vice-chairman Chris Fong is impressed by what Kurz has to offer.

Aiding the Roar's bid to entice Kurz to Brisbane is the former Kaiserslautern coach's icy relationship with Reds' chairman Piet van der Pol.

Kurz is off contract at the end of the season, with van der Pol yet to have talks with him about extending his Adelaide stint.

Kurz remains unsigned for next season. Picture: AAP Image/David Mariuz
Kurz remains unsigned for next season. Picture: AAP Image/David Mariuz

When asked on Thursday about a potential move to Brisbane, Kurz said: "It's only a rumour … I cannot comment on this from my side I am contracted here (with Adelaide United until the) end of May.

"That's at the moment my personal situation … I have signed nothing at the moment."

The reactive Reds later issued a statement, with van der Pol saying he and Kurz would meet after Adelaide's clash against Perth Glory at Coopers Stadium on Friday night.

"I am looking forward to this," van der Pol said.

The Roar on Thursday named an extended 18-man squad for their match against Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park on Saturday night.

Recent signing and former Socceroos striker Eli Babalj is in contention to make his Brisbane debut after being an unused substitute in the Roar's 4-1 loss to Western Sydney Wanderers last Friday night.

Despite the Roar's woeful display against the Wanderers, in-form Brisbane marksman Dylan Wenzel-Halls was confident his side could match the third-placed Victory.

"When we play our best, we can beat anyone," Wenzel-Halls told the Roar website.

