Brave Reds plot Glory demise

Adelaide United’s Ben Halloran and Scott Galloway try to beat the heat at Reds training at Hindmarsh Stadium. Picture: AAP Image/Kelly Barnes

Adelaide United’s Ben Halloran and Scott Galloway try to beat the heat at Reds training at Hindmarsh Stadium. Picture: AAP Image/Kelly Barnes

ADELAIDE United have vowed to press with bravery and attack at pace as they aims to avoid a repeat of their early-season lesson at the hands of A-League leaders Perth Glory.

The Reds were brought back to earth with a thud when they recorded their first loss of the campaign in a demoralising 2-0 defeat to the WA outfit at Hindmarsh in November.

Since then, sixth-placed United have struggled for consistency in results and personnel, while Perth has built a three-point lead at the summit.

But Adelaide coach Marco Kurz said his threadbare squad has the belief and quality to take the game to the Glory when the sides meet at Perth Oval on Wednesday night.

"It's up to us to show good we are, how good we defend and how good we create our chances," said Kurz, ahead of the Reds' third-straight away match in 11 days.

"They have a good tactical line-up, that means they stay very compact, and they have a brilliant attacking movement game. But one of the keys can be that we have a lot of speed in our offensive line.

"Also it's important that we feel confident and we trust that we press them.

"If they can play and you drop back and drop back, then they can make more pressure in our half. You cannot defend for 90 minutes against Perth."

United had lost just one of its past six outings during a hectic run of fixtures since Christmas. But it would look to record back-to-back victories for just the second time this summer against the Glory, which came into the contest unbeaten in five.

Right back Michael Marrone is expected to move into the centre of defence in place of the suspended Michael Jakobsen, following Taylor Regan's departure for Selangor in Malaysia.

Hopes midfielder Mirko Boland would return from his hamstring injury were dashed on Tuesday when the club confirmed he had returned to Germany following his father's death.

Apostolos Stamatelopoulos (quad) trained with the team this week, but did not travel west and fellow front man Baba Diawara (knee) remained sidelined indefinitely.

Coach Marco Kurz says Adelaide United will take the game to A-League leader Perth Glory. Picture: AAP Image/Kelly Barnes

Kurz said there was no update on the Reds' quest to bring in attacking and defensive reinforcements during the January transfer window.

But the boss refused to hide behind excuses, as his players prepared to trade Adelaide's scorching heat for a forecast 22C and showers on match-day in Perth.

"We play against the best team at the moment," said Kurz, who labelled eight-goal Glory striker Andy Keogh one of the competition's top talents. "But on a good day, we can beat every team.

"It's not good to travel to Perth and say to the boys 'look maybe play relaxed and the result is not important'. No, I think we will play a good game and we want to win."