Adelaide United stands by sanctioned Olyroo McGree

Adelaide United chief executive Nathan Kosmina says Reds attacker Riley McGree has "acknowledged the gravity" of his actions in Cambodia which led to a ban from playing for Australia's national teams.

McGree, 21, has been sanctioned until April 1.

He was contracted to Belgium's Club Brugge and was on loan to Melbourne City on the night of the alleged incident in March.

"This is a sensitive situation and one to be taken most seriously,'' Kosmina said.

"Given the incident occurred while the players were on national team duty, it has been appropriate that Football Federation Australia take responsibility for the subsequent process.

"We agree with the FFA chairman (Chris Nikou) that a commitment to respect and responsibility is of the utmost importance.

"We note that the players involved, including Riley, have acknowledged the gravity of their actions and have commenced respectful relationship programs which the club will strongly support."

It's understood a private investigator was later hired to locate and speak to the woman that made a complaint about the behaviour of four Olyroos in Cambodia.

There was no suggestion of assault, The Daily Telegraph reported.

The quartet broke the curfew imposed by coach Graham Arnold but did not leave their hotel.

A player had been in contact with a woman and invited her to the hotel.

It's understood some members of the Olyroos celebrated qualification to the next stage of the Tokyo 2020 Games at the bar of the team hotel in Phnom Penh on the night, before the alleged incident.

McGree is expected to play against Melbourne Victory at Hindmarsh Stadium on Saturday.

He has been in superb form since FFA announced it would investigate the alleged misconduct, a day before the A-League season kicked off, scoring four goals in five matches.

He is the competition's young player of the month for October.

The Australian U-23s captain was suspended following an extensive FFA investigation after the incident was reported to the Australian Embassy in Cambodia.

Perth Glory's Brandon Wilson and Melbourne City's Lachlan Wales and Nathaniel Atkinson have been banned from the national teams until after the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The quartet were found to have breached FFA's code of conduct during the AFC U-23 Championship qualifying tournament in Cambodia in March.

They may appeal their bans.

To get to the Olympic tournament the Olyroos must be among the top three nations in January's 2020 AFC Under-23 Championship in Thailand.

FFA revealed it had acted on a complaint made by a woman in Cambodia in April.

The FFA board found the players had engaged in unprofessional conduct.