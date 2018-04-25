Menu
The pink-ball Test could be back on.
Cricket

Glimmer of hope for Adelaide pink-ball Test

by RICHARD EARLE
25th Apr 2018 9:23 AM

CRICEKT Australia's bid to secure an Adelaide day-night Test next summer has gained significant momentum with India understood to be playing a pink-ball fixture against West Indies this year.

The Advertiser on Monday revealed Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland would employ concerted efforts behind the scenes lobbying at this week's ICC meeting in Kolkata to convince India to play a day-night Test in Adelaide from December 6 this year.

An unnamed Indian media source last Sunday said the BCCI (Indian Cricket Board) had no interest in pursuing day-night Tests.

However, internal conflict within the BCCI often scrambles decision making and messaging.

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary reportedly confirmed at the ICC meeting that one of two Tests - in Hyderabad or Rajkot - against West Indies this year will be played under day-night conditions.

"I had consulted the Indian team management, the selectors, the office bearers and all were in agreement that one of the two Tests against West Indies will be a day-night Test," Chaudhary said.

India initially resisted the introduction of the Twenty20 format until 2007 when it won the inaugural World T20 in South Africa and stubbornly opposed using the Decision Review System until 2016.

All powerful India embracing pink ball Tests would represent another major turnaround.

India captain Virat Kohli.
An India day-night Test to follow the success of New Zealand, South Africa and England would translate as a significant coup for Sutherland.

A Cricket Australia spokesman told The Advertiser that "negotiations were ongoing with India" over the prospect of a day night Test in Adelaide.

India is the last major nation to adopt the day-night cricket phenomenon pioneered by South Australian Cricket Association boss Keith Bradshaw.

