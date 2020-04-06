Menu
Singer Adele's divorce is staying secret.
Adele’s secret $280m divorce

by James Beal
6th Apr 2020 3:30 PM

Details of Adele's $280 million divorce will be kept secret, a judge has ruled.

The singer, 31, split from charity boss Simon Konecki, 45, last April after eight years together but they had not struck a pre-nup deal to protect her fortune.

Her request for the settlement to be private was approved by a court in LA.

The couple have agreed to share custody of son Angelo, seven.

 

 

Details including "financial, sales or other confidential business information" will not be available to the public, while those who require access will be forced to sign an NDA.

One source said: "Hollywood divorces can drag on for years and become extremely ugly. Adele and Simon clearly don't want that.

"They are both committed to keeping the details as private as possible for the sake of their son. They are trying to work out their issues."

Adele has reportedly already given Simon, who lives in the UK, a house close to her $14 million mansion in Beverly Hills.

The Hello hit maker first publicly addressed charity boss Simon as her husband during her acceptance speech at the 2017 Grammys, a year before they actually tied the knot.

But the pair's relationship was dogged by rumours they were living separate lives, with Adele preferring life in glitzy Los Angeles, while Simon often stayed in the UK.

According to sources, Adele, who has since been linked to British grime artist Skepta, has been hard at work on her next album and is set to release new music this year.

Adele (R) and Simon Konecki at the 2013 Grammys. Picture: Lester Cohen/WireImage
She has also stunned fans with her transformation over the past six months - dropping a whopping seven stone and changing up her look.

An insider said: "She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she's said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans."

