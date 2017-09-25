27°
Adler A110 shotgun and drugs found in police investigation

FIREARMS FOUND: An Adler A110 shotgun and paint-ball gun were allegedly found by police following a domestic violence investigation. Trevor Veale
Keagan Elder
FIREARMS and a quantity of drugs were discovered by police while investigating a domestic violence incident.

On Tuesday, police from Coffs Clarence Local Area Command launched an investigation into allegations of a serious domestic violence incident at a house on Omega Dr, Kungala, west of Halfway Creek.

A 26-year-old Kungala man was arrested for these matters on Thursday and charged with domestic assault and traffic offences. He was refused bail by police on Friday in Coffs Harbour Local Court.

That Friday, detectives executed a search warrant at a Omega Dr address and allegedly found an Adler A110 shotgun, a paint-ball gun, ammunition, cannabis, methylamphetamine and various prescription medications.

An 18-year-old from the address was arrested at the scene and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

The 26-year-old man was arrested after being released on bail at Coffs Harbour Local Court.

Both the man and woman were charged with firearm and drug offences, with the 26-year-old man being bail refused on September 23 while the 18-year-old was given conditional bail to appear in court on October 16.

