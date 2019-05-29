Council’s $10k-a-week offer to sacked CEO

Sharon Kelsey leaving Queensland Industrial Relations Commission in Brisbane in February. Ms Kelsey was back in court today. AAP/Claudia Baxter

LAWYERS for Logan City Council and its administrator Tamara O'Shea have offered to pay sacked chief executive Sharon Kelsey her salary, believed to be up to $10,000 a week, if her unfair dismissal case is put on hold.

Under the offer, Ms Kelsey would still be blocked from council chambers and not allowed to return to her work as council's chief executive.

Council lawyers made the offer under instruction of Ms O'Shea in the Queensland Industrial Relations Court today.

Logan City Council’s administrator Tamara O’Shea with acting chief executive Silvio Trinca.

They told QIRC deputy commissioner Daniel O'Connor proceedings in the Kelsey case should be halted while eight sacked councillors faced criminal cases in other courts.

Lawyers for Ms Kelsey, who is seeking complete reinstatement, refused the offer as unacceptable.

They also pointed out that Logan City Council, itself, Ms Kelsey's former employer, was not one of the parties facing criminal charges.

They said much of the information about Ms Kelsey's case was already in the public domain and delaying the QIRC hearing would detrimentally affect her.

Final summations in Ms Kelsey's case had been scheduled for May 2, but were adjourned when the council indicated it would seek a stay order.

In court today, Deputy QIRC Commissioner O'Connor said he would reach a conclusion early next week on whether or not to grant the council's stay order.

Logan Ratepayer Association president Rod Shaw said ratepayers were angry with the offer from administrator O'Shea.

"It is very generous of someone to be able to throw around ratepayer money like that," Mr Shaw said.

"This is the person (Ms O'Shea) who was coming in to the council to ensure the day-to-day running of the council continued and here she is getting involved in the very matter that brought her into existence."