ADOPT A FAMILY: How you can help someone this Christmas

The Daily Examiner's Adopt a Family for Christmas Campaign is back for 2020 and we are asking the community for their support.

WITH Christmas coming right around the corner, The Daily Examiner is proud to launch the Adopt A Family 2020 campaign and connect those who want to help with those who need a helping hand across the Clarence.

In what has been an incredibly difficult year with fires, floods and now the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Adopt A Family campaign will aim to ease the financial and emotional stress of some of our community’s most vulnerable during the festive season.

Grafton St Vincent De Paul

Please call Robyn on 0429 129 468

Family 2: Mother, boy 18 months

Family 4: Mother, girl 4 1/2, boy 7

Family 5: Mother, girl 2

Family 7: Mother, girl 8, Girl 9

Family 8: Mother, girl 7 1/2, girl 8 months

Family 9: Mother, girl 6, girl 2

Family 10: Mother, boy 13

Family 11: Mother girl 12 1/2, boy 11, boy 15

Family 12: Mother, girl 11 1/2, boy 7 1/2

Family 14: Mother, girl 10

Family 16: Mother, boy 7, boy 5 1/2.