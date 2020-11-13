Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Daily Examiner's Adopt a Family for Christmas Campaign is back for 2020 and we are asking the community for their support.
The Daily Examiner's Adopt a Family for Christmas Campaign is back for 2020 and we are asking the community for their support.
News

ADOPT A FAMILY: How you can help someone this Christmas

Jarrard Potter
13th Nov 2020 2:00 PM

WITH Christmas coming right around the corner, The Daily Examiner is proud to launch the Adopt A Family 2020 campaign and connect those who want to help with those who need a helping hand across the Clarence.

In what has been an incredibly difficult year with fires, floods and now the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Adopt A Family campaign will aim to ease the financial and emotional stress of some of our community’s most vulnerable during the festive season.

Grafton St Vincent De Paul

Please call Robyn on 0429 129 468

Family 2: Mother, boy 18 months

Family 4: Mother, girl 4 1/2, boy 7

Family 5: Mother, girl 2

Family 7: Mother, girl 8, Girl 9

Family 8: Mother, girl 7 1/2, girl 8 months

Family 9: Mother, girl 6, girl 2

Family 10: Mother, boy 13

Family 11: Mother girl 12 1/2, boy 11, boy 15

Family 12: Mother, girl 11 1/2, boy 7 1/2

Family 14: Mother, girl 10

Family 16: Mother, boy 7, boy 5 1/2.

adopt a family adopt a family 2020 christmas appeal st vincent de paul
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Designers reveal $6m new look for Sedgers

        Premium Content Designers reveal $6m new look for Sedgers

        News The popular Sedgers Reef Hotel at Iluka will be unrecognisable if plans to knock down and rebuild are approved

        Jealous man smashes partner’s phone during argument

        Premium Content Jealous man smashes partner’s phone during argument

        Crime Man pushed her to ground during carpark argument

        Police appeal for help over TV theft

        Premium Content Police appeal for help over TV theft

        News Can you identify man in photo released by Coffs/Clarence police?

        HOW HOT? Season comes early as fire danger ramps up

        Premium Content HOW HOT? Season comes early as fire danger ramps up

        Weather RFS warns of vigilance as temperatures head for the sky over the weekend and into...