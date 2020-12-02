Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
St Vincent de Paul's Yamba conference president Terry Carlin has thanked the Clarence Valley for their generosity during The Daily Examiner's Adopt A Family campaign.
St Vincent de Paul's Yamba conference president Terry Carlin has thanked the Clarence Valley for their generosity during The Daily Examiner's Adopt A Family campaign.
News

ADOPT A FAMILY: St Vinnies says thank you

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
2nd Dec 2020 4:00 PM

THE Christmas season of 11 families in the Clarence Valley will be that much more enjoyable thanks to the Adopt A Family campaign that has seen some of our less fortunate get the help they need.

Just last month The Daily Examiner, along with St Vincent de Paul Society, put the call out for the appeal to connect those who want to help with those who need a helping hand.

Last week, a little more than two weeks into the appeal all eleven families were confirmed to have sponsors.

St Vincent de Paul Yamba conference president Terry Carlin said the generosity of people in the Clarence Valley continued to amaze.

“There were a lot of worthy causes to give to over these past 12 months, from bushfires to people doing it tough through COVID-19, and for people to still find the time and money to help those less fortunate is outstanding,” he said.

“I can’t emphasise enough the appreciation we want to extend to the people of the Clarence Valley who have assisted, it makes a big difference.”

The Vinnies Christmas Appeal is still running to help others across Australia. To help support a family at breaking point visit their website.

adopt a family adopt a family for christmas appeal christmas appeal clarence valley st vincent de paul society st vinnies
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pair to defend charges over fatal street assault at Ballina

        Premium Content Pair to defend charges over fatal street assault at Ballina

        News TWO men are expected to stand trial to defend manslaughter charges over the death of a Northern NSW man.

        Will November’s big dry break for Christmas?

        Premium Content Will November’s big dry break for Christmas?

        Weather Rainfall figures released for the Clarence Valley in November, and it’s one of our...

        The bushfire that hit too close to home

        Premium Content The bushfire that hit too close to home

        Feature Of the many bushfires Woombah RFS senior deputy captain Jason Nelson fought that...

        RURAL: Plan for livestock feed and water this summer

        Premium Content RURAL: Plan for livestock feed and water this summer

        Rural Latest results from this week’s fat cattle sales as North Coast Local Land Services...