ADOPT A FAMILY: St Vinnies says thank you

St Vincent de Paul's Yamba conference president Terry Carlin has thanked the Clarence Valley for their generosity during The Daily Examiner's Adopt A Family campaign.

THE Christmas season of 11 families in the Clarence Valley will be that much more enjoyable thanks to the Adopt A Family campaign that has seen some of our less fortunate get the help they need.

Just last month The Daily Examiner, along with St Vincent de Paul Society, put the call out for the appeal to connect those who want to help with those who need a helping hand.

Last week, a little more than two weeks into the appeal all eleven families were confirmed to have sponsors.

St Vincent de Paul Yamba conference president Terry Carlin said the generosity of people in the Clarence Valley continued to amaze.

“There were a lot of worthy causes to give to over these past 12 months, from bushfires to people doing it tough through COVID-19, and for people to still find the time and money to help those less fortunate is outstanding,” he said.

“I can’t emphasise enough the appreciation we want to extend to the people of the Clarence Valley who have assisted, it makes a big difference.”

The Vinnies Christmas Appeal is still running to help others across Australia. To help support a family at breaking point visit their website.