Adrian Schrinner (left) and Patrick Condren.
Politics

Adrian Schrinner is the winner

by Jack McKay
29th Mar 2020 4:39 PM
ADRIAN Schrinner has been returned to the Brisbane lord mayoralty after Patrick Condren conceded defeat.

The Lord Mayor said he would now get on with the job and meet with the council CEO to prepare the Budget as the city responds to the coronavirus crisis.

"We need a Budget in place as soon as possible that responds to the challenges that we're facing right now," Cr Schrinner said.

"We need a Budget that supports the community, supports local business, supports residents and stays strong during the period.

"That is the first priority right now."

Mr Condren rang Cr Schrinner this afternoon to congratulate him on being elected to the city's top job.

"Huge thanks to all the (Queensland Labor) volunteers who supported my campaign over the past 6mths," Mr Condren tweeted.

"The show was nothing without them. I am in awe of their dedication it is extraordinary."

The latest ECQ results shows Cr Schrinner has a very healthy lead on the primary vote 46 per cent of the vote, compared to Mr Condren's 31.5 per cent.

