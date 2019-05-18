Menu
The owner of an adult store reckons the criminal who broke into his shop must have had a hot date but no cash to splash
‘He must have had a hot date but no cash’

by Judith Aisthorpe
18th May 2019 4:00 PM
THE owner of an adult store reckons the thief who broke into his shop must have had a hot date but no cash to splash.

Fantasy House Maids Adult Shop was broken into on Friday morning with lingerie, DVDs, magazines and CUintheNT paraphernalia taken.

The owner, Mark Drew could not say if sex toys were also taken during the break-in.

"They went through the store and did an bit of shopping," he said.

"They probably had a hot date and didn't have any money.

"There was no backing the ute up and filling it up."

It is the second time in a fortnight the adult store has been broken into.

