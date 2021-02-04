Adventurers stranded for days hunting for unlikely creature

Two men have been found by authorities two days after the became stranded in mud during a Queensland expedition. But what they were searching for is a shocker.

Two men have been found by authorities two days after the became stranded in mud during a Queensland expedition. But what they were searching for is a shocker.

TWO men on a snail searching expedition came unstuck and needed to be rescued when their car got bogged in a remote in a remote corner of the Far North.

The pair, a 60-year-old Redlynch man and a 72-year-old Cranbrook man, set off to hunt for a rare Australian snail species on remote Palmerville Station west of Lakeland on Monday morning, but just a few hours into the journey their four-wheel drive became stuck in thick mud.

Laura police Sen-Constable Adam Frew located two men who became bogged during a snail-hunting expedition west of Lakeland. Picture: Supplied

MORE NEWS

Family won't give up search for fishermen

Weipa croc attack survivor calls for action

Rescue mission to save steer from creek

With no mobile phone service they could not call for assistance, but police said the experienced Australian travellers were well prepared with five days worth of food and having given family GPS coordinates of their destination before leaving.

The men failed to return on Tuesday so family called police.

The area where two men who became bogged during a snail-hunting expedition west of Lakeland. Picture: Supplied

Laura police Sen-Constable Adam Frew headed towards the GPS location on Wednesday and located them about 2.30pm on Wednesday.

"Covered in mozzie bites with smiles from ear to ear the men were now back in safe hands," a police spokesman said.

Laura police Sen-Constable Adam Frew located two men who became bogged during a snail-hunting expedition west of Lakeland. Picture: Supplied

"Sen-Constable Frew managed to winch the men's car out of the bog and has them travelling back home with a story to tell."

The Laura officer said the men's planning had paid off.

"Providing family with extensive details of the journey allowed us to locate these men quickly in very difficult terrain," he said.

Police encouraged anyone venturing into remote country to always carry sufficient water, food and a satellite phone in case of any unexpected trouble.

Originally published as Adventurers stranded for days hunting for unlikely creature