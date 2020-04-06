Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRUCKIE ADVICE: Authorities say drivers passing through this WA/NT checkpoint have no need for concern after an officer there tested positive for the virus.
TRUCKIE ADVICE: Authorities say drivers passing through this WA/NT checkpoint have no need for concern after an officer there tested positive for the virus.
News

Advice for drivers who came into contact with border officer

6th Apr 2020 10:54 AM | Updated: 11:51 AM

THE WA Department of Health has reminded truckies that there is no need to panic if they came into contact with the WA border control officer who has since tested positive to COVID-19.

In a communique to its members over the weekend, the Western Roads Federation relayed on the department's advice for those who passed through the Kununurra/NT checkpoint between March 29 and April 1.

It said that the Department of Health only requires people to go into self-isolation if:

coronaviruspromo

• They have tested positive to COVID-19; and

• Have been in "close contact" with a confirmed case of COVID-19 - close contact is defined as having more than 15 minutes face-to-face contact with an infected person or shared a closed space with a confirmed case for a prolonged period (e.g. more than two hours).

• Any ordinary contact through the checkpoint should not be of concern

A range of information is available via the wa.gov.au COVID-19 website https://www.wa.gov.au/government/covid-19-coronavirus.

This includes the latest information on how to best protect yourself from COVID-19.

border controls coronavirustransport western roads federation
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Corky to hold his own mini-Anzac Day parade today

        premium_icon Corky to hold his own mini-Anzac Day parade today

        News COVID-19 is not going to beat 100-year-old World War 2 veteran Henry ‘Corky’ Caldwell’s from having an Anzac Day parade, even if he’s the only one in it.

        Butcher offering sweet treat

        premium_icon Butcher offering sweet treat

        News Since temporarily closing the ice creamery, fans of iScream will now be able to get...

        OUR SAY: Common sense rules on fishing decision

        premium_icon OUR SAY: Common sense rules on fishing decision

        Opinion Fish of the Year competition still a goer as weigh-in stations remain open

        Bridging the digital divide among Clarence students

        premium_icon Bridging the digital divide among Clarence students

        Education Chromebooks help students bridge the digital divide as education changes throughout...