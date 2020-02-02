Advice level fire being contained at Warragai Creek

Smoke spotted in the air as a fire burns at Warragai Creek towards The Pinnacles.

Smoke spotted in the air as a fire burns at Warragai Creek towards The Pinnacles.

THE NSW Rural Fire Service is at work containing a fire at Warragai Creek along Summerland Way, north of Grafton.

The Warragai Creek fire burning north of Grafton towards The Pinnacles at advice level, 4.52pm, Sunday February 2.

The out of control fire is currently at advice level on the NSW RFS Fires Near Me website and is burning towards The Pinnacles.

Units from Trenayr and Grafton have been called to the location to contain the blaze with reinforcements on offer from the Northern Rivers.

The Warragai Creek fire north of Grafton on advice level at 4.52pm, Sunday February 2.

For up to date information, head to rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/fires-near-me, check the NSW RFS Fires Near Me application or call the NSW bushfire information line on 1800 679 737.