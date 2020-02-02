Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Smoke spotted in the air as a fire burns at Warragai Creek towards The Pinnacles.
Smoke spotted in the air as a fire burns at Warragai Creek towards The Pinnacles.
Breaking

Advice level fire being contained at Warragai Creek

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
2nd Feb 2020 5:00 PM

THE NSW Rural Fire Service is at work containing a fire at Warragai Creek along Summerland Way, north of Grafton.

The Warragai Creek fire burning north of Grafton towards The Pinnacles at advice level, 4.52pm, Sunday February 2.
The Warragai Creek fire burning north of Grafton towards The Pinnacles at advice level, 4.52pm, Sunday February 2.

The out of control fire is currently at advice level on the NSW RFS Fires Near Me website and is burning towards The Pinnacles.

Units from Trenayr and Grafton have been called to the location to contain the blaze with reinforcements on offer from the Northern Rivers.

The Warragai Creek fire north of Grafton on advice level at 4.52pm, Sunday February 2.
The Warragai Creek fire north of Grafton on advice level at 4.52pm, Sunday February 2.

For up to date information, head to rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/fires-near-me, check the NSW RFS Fires Near Me application or call the NSW bushfire information line on 1800 679 737.

clarence bushfires clarence fires. nsw rfs nsw rfs warragai creek bushfire
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Artist’s inspiring fight with terminal disease

        premium_icon Artist’s inspiring fight with terminal disease

        News “It’s like a robber in the night. You don’t what’s going to happen next. You don’t know what’s going to be stolen.”

        PHOTOS: Clarence River junior cricket returns for 2020

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Clarence River junior cricket returns for 2020

        Cricket Check out the action from an exciting return for CRJCA juniors.

        Police frustrated with anti-social behaviour in our parks

        premium_icon Police frustrated with anti-social behaviour in our parks

        News ‘It is frustrating but unfortunately this kind of behaviour raises its head a bit...

        Clarence protected from CSG mining despite demand for gas

        premium_icon Clarence protected from CSG mining despite demand for gas

        News The State Government will quarantine the Clarence Valley from coal seam gas mining...