Advocacy service looking for volunteers

The JAS are looking for people to volunteer in court. Contributed

GOING to court can be daunting for anyone, but for those with a cognitive impairment it can be overwhelming and confusing, says a advocacy agency.

The Justice Advocacy Service is looking for people to help those with cognitive impairment navigate the justice system.

The JAS is a part of the Intellectual Disability Rights Service and helps protect the rights of victims, witnesses and suspects/defendants.

Volunteers help people to understand their rights, court processes and outcomes such as court orders and bail conditions.

They are also on hand to communicate with police, court staff and lawyers, and to help complete paperwork.

Those interested can apply online at www.idrs.org.au/volunteers and successful applicants will receive two days training.

Volunteers will be supported and supervised by a local IDRS staff member and can determine their availability.