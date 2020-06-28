Advocate for social justice and change

Grafton Bridge, Clarence River, Jacaranda Festival and The Daily Examiner – all icons of Grafton and the wider Clarence Valley. These are the things that often come to mind when thinking of our beautiful city.

This week we see a major change to one of those icons, The Daily Examiner. A major change for not only the paper itself and its employees but for the people of the Clarence Valley.

I just want to share some of my memories of the Examiner with you.

Growing up in Grafton, The Daily Examiner was the constant in our lives. When we were young it was such a thrill to be lucky enough to get your picture in the paper. I still have clippings and pictures of family and friends I kept from the Examiner.

As an adult I spent many a lazy Saturday morning kicking back reading the Examiner over a cuppa. It provided important information (to me, anyway) like vacant positions (when I was looking for work), details of sorry business (funeral notices) and the all-important list of garage sales. Yes – all I needed to know.

Oh and the competitions were pretty good too. I remember winning a ‘Queen for a Day’ competition for my mum Betty back in the 1990s. Another time I won a heap of bed linen by knowing which eye a character in a soap opera wore his eye patch (who said watching Days of Our Lives was a waste of time?).

The Daily Examiner switched to The Deadly Examiner for a day on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 as part of Reconciliation Week.

More recently I was fortunate to be given the opportunity to write a regular column for the Examiner to share knowledge of my Aboriginal culture. The responses I received from people were (mostly) heartwarming and hopefully the column gave readers a better understanding of Aboriginal people, our history and culture.

In closing, I just want to thank The Daily Examiner and Lesley Apps in particular, for the support they have given. When there was an event the Aboriginal community was organising, be it NAIDOC, Reconciliation Week or some other occasions, a quick call to the Examiner would ensure the event would be covered in a forthcoming edition.

The icing on the cake though were The Deadly Examiner editions in May 2019 and May 2020, two special editions of the Examiner where all the articles had an indigenous focus.

Yes, the Examiner through Lesley Apps had become a strong advocate for social justice and change.

I, as an Aboriginal person, really appreciate this.

Thank you Daily Examiner.