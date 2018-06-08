Aerial photos of Lower Clarence set for road trip

ON THE ROAD: Clarence Valley Council destination management officer Louise Gumb, Maclean Chamber president Peter Gordon, Nicholson & Page Transport's Graeme Page, photographer Jessica Robertson, Iluka/Woombah Chamber president Sonia Deakin and CVC Mayor Jim Simmons with one of the Nicholson and Page Transport trucks with aerial photography to promote the region.

ON THE ROAD: Clarence Valley Council destination management officer Louise Gumb, Maclean Chamber president Peter Gordon, Nicholson & Page Transport's Graeme Page, photographer Jessica Robertson, Iluka/Woombah Chamber president Sonia Deakin and CVC Mayor Jim Simmons with one of the Nicholson and Page Transport trucks with aerial photography to promote the region. Jarrard Potter

DRIVERS on the road up and down the east coast of Australia could soon be getting a glimpse of the best of what the Lower Clarence has to offer, with aerial photography from Iluka, Yamba, Maclean and Brooms Head proudly on display on the back of Nicholson and Page Transport trucks.

The idea was the brainchild of owners Graeme Nicholson and Meredith Page, who wanted to put their new trailers they bought in November last year to good use to promote their home region.

"I've had this idea for years and years, and I thought it'd be a good idea with these new trailers that have nice smooth back doors that we can put better signage on, and we thought we'd do something for the Lower Clarence,” Mr Nicholson said.

"All three chambers in the area and Clarence Valley Council combined and put their heads together to come up with the design and it's come up really well.

"These trucks we run the whole east coast of Australia, and every day they're in a capital city somewhere or a major centre, so every day there's thousands of people behind these trucks.”

To help make the idea become reality, Mr Nicholson asked around and came into contact with photographer Jessica Robertson, who put her new drone to good use.

"I had to wait for the ripper days I needed to get the photos,” she said.

"At that point we were having really bad weather, so I had a very limited window and a short amount of time. Weather wasn't on my side but we got there. I'm very pleased with how it's come out, it looks very vibrant.

"As a photographer, everybody dreams of being up in lights and famous and to me it kind of feels like that. It's going to be travelling up and down the coast and everywhere in between and people are going to see them, it's a weird feeling, its bizarre.”

Clarence Valley Council Mayor Jim Simmons said the Clarence Valley was lucky to have people like Graeme and Meredith. "What they've done shows what is possible with collaboration between business, chambers of commerce and council,” Mr Simmons said. "It's a great advertisement for our area and the pictures are incredible.”