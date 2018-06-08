Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON THE ROAD: Clarence Valley Council destination management officer Louise Gumb, Maclean Chamber president Peter Gordon, Nicholson & Page Transport's Graeme Page, photographer Jessica Robertson, Iluka/Woombah Chamber president Sonia Deakin and CVC Mayor Jim Simmons with one of the Nicholson and Page Transport trucks with aerial photography to promote the region.
ON THE ROAD: Clarence Valley Council destination management officer Louise Gumb, Maclean Chamber president Peter Gordon, Nicholson & Page Transport's Graeme Page, photographer Jessica Robertson, Iluka/Woombah Chamber president Sonia Deakin and CVC Mayor Jim Simmons with one of the Nicholson and Page Transport trucks with aerial photography to promote the region. Jarrard Potter
News

Aerial photos of Lower Clarence set for road trip

Jarrard Potter
by
8th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DRIVERS on the road up and down the east coast of Australia could soon be getting a glimpse of the best of what the Lower Clarence has to offer, with aerial photography from Iluka, Yamba, Maclean and Brooms Head proudly on display on the back of Nicholson and Page Transport trucks.

The idea was the brainchild of owners Graeme Nicholson and Meredith Page, who wanted to put their new trailers they bought in November last year to good use to promote their home region.

"I've had this idea for years and years, and I thought it'd be a good idea with these new trailers that have nice smooth back doors that we can put better signage on, and we thought we'd do something for the Lower Clarence,” Mr Nicholson said.

"All three chambers in the area and Clarence Valley Council combined and put their heads together to come up with the design and it's come up really well.

"These trucks we run the whole east coast of Australia, and every day they're in a capital city somewhere or a major centre, so every day there's thousands of people behind these trucks.”

To help make the idea become reality, Mr Nicholson asked around and came into contact with photographer Jessica Robertson, who put her new drone to good use.

"I had to wait for the ripper days I needed to get the photos,” she said.

"At that point we were having really bad weather, so I had a very limited window and a short amount of time. Weather wasn't on my side but we got there. I'm very pleased with how it's come out, it looks very vibrant.

"As a photographer, everybody dreams of being up in lights and famous and to me it kind of feels like that. It's going to be travelling up and down the coast and everywhere in between and people are going to see them, it's a weird feeling, its bizarre.”

Clarence Valley Council Mayor Jim Simmons said the Clarence Valley was lucky to have people like Graeme and Meredith. "What they've done shows what is possible with collaboration between business, chambers of commerce and council,” Mr Simmons said. "It's a great advertisement for our area and the pictures are incredible.”

clarence valley council iluka woombah chamber of commerce jessica roberts photography maclean chamber of commerce nicholson and page transport yamba chamber of commerce
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    New name plan for Coutts Crossing needs rethink

    premium_icon New name plan for Coutts Crossing needs rethink

    News "In the short term changing the name might do something for some people. But there could be other culturally appropriate things that can be done...”

    • 8th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    Cattle duffer sentenced

    premium_icon Cattle duffer sentenced

    News Man pleads guilty to theft of 22 head of cattle

    • 8th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    Royal experience a plus for new matron

    premium_icon Royal experience a plus for new matron

    News Former Jacaranda Queen takes on matron role

    • 8th Jun 2018 12:00 AM
    Maclean needs big plans for investment to thrive

    premium_icon Maclean needs big plans for investment to thrive

    Business New supermarket just the beginning

    • 8th Jun 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners