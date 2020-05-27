Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Afghan government to free 900 Taliban prisoners

27th May 2020 8:39 PM

The Afghan government has urged the Taliban to extend a three-day ceasefire due to end on Tuesday night and also announced it is releasing 900 Taliban prisoners.

"It is important to extend the ceasefire and, in order to avoid bloodshed, the Afghan government is ready to extend it," Javid Faisal, the spokesman for the Afghan National Security Adviser, told a news conference on Tuesday.

The Taliban announced the three-day ceasefire to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr that ends the holy month of Ramadan. It expires at midnight on Tuesday.

Originally published as Afghan govt to free 900 Taliban prisoners

afghanistan prisoners taliban

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grafton High programs that challenge and inspire

        premium_icon Grafton High programs that challenge and inspire

        News The school runs and participates in a variety of programs that allow students to connect with culture

        Award recognition for reconciliation

        premium_icon Award recognition for reconciliation

        News Maclean High School was presented with the Narragunnawali Award, a recognition of a...

        Failed armed robber to learn his fate

        premium_icon Failed armed robber to learn his fate

        Crime South Grafton man who plead guilty to using a tyre iron to threaten a service...

        Harwood Public School welcomes technology boost

        premium_icon Harwood Public School welcomes technology boost

        Education The classrooms of Harwood Public School have entered the digital age with new...