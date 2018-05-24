Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Luke Hodge came prepared to niggle his former team.
Luke Hodge came prepared to niggle his former team.
AFL

‘He squeezed my nipples pretty hard’

24th May 2018 12:59 PM

LUKE Hodge was willing to use any tactic necessary to niggle his former teammates when Brisbane played Hawthorn on the weekend.

The former Hawks captain suited up in Lions colours against his old club for the first time on Sunday and left a happy man as the struggling Queensland side won its first match of the season, defeating Alastair Clarkson's men 20. 9 (129) to 11.7 (73) at the Gabba.

Hawthorn veteran Shaun Burgoyne - who played alongside Hodge for years - revealed the ex-Hawks skipper got a little frisky with his opponents on the weekend.

"It was a different thing him running around in a Brisbane guernsey, everyone's aware of what he can do on the field, but he did tackle me and he squeezed my nipples pretty hard," Burgoyne told SEN Breakfast.

"I couldn't do anything about it because he tackled me from behind so he had a little bit of venom in his tackling.

"It was a bit daunting to see him in another guernsey but obviously he had the last laugh on the weekend."

Related Items

Show More

Top Stories

    Person trapped in car, caravan crash

    Person trapped in car, caravan crash

    News EMERGENCY services have responded to a crash this morning between a car and a caravan on the Summerland Way

    • 24th May 2018 12:33 PM
    DEVELOPMENT BOOM: $100m of DAs approved

    premium_icon DEVELOPMENT BOOM: $100m of DAs approved

    Council News "People are showing faith in the future of the Clarence.”

    Bridge work suspect in dirty water case this morning

    premium_icon Bridge work suspect in dirty water case this morning

    Council News Work on Grafton Bridge could be be affecting water quality.

    The shocking ways we’re wasting energy

    premium_icon The shocking ways we’re wasting energy

    News We are letting money go down the drain in ridiculous ways.

    Local Partners