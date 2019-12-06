AFL captain demoted after supporter backlash

PORT Adelaide has scrapped its co-captaincy model after just one AFL season following a backlash from supporters.

Defender Tom Jonas will be Port's sole captain for the 2020 season after sharing the leadership role last season with Ollie Wines.

Port president David Koch said Wines had been "selfless" in accepting the decision, which was prompted by resistance from fans to having co-captains.

"The fact is, the people that are most important to us, all the key stakeholders connected to the club, have spoken," Koch said on Friday.

"Our people have reminded us that some icons cannot be compromised and we understand that.

"It is clear that a one-captain leadership model is best for our club.

Tom Jonas has represented Port Adelaide 139 times.

"Ollie has demonstrated his leadership skills by being completely selfless during this process and acknowledging that the club is bigger than the individual."

Wines and Hamish Hartlett will serve as vice-captains to the 28-year-old Jonas.

Coach Ken Hinkley said it was clear Jonas had emerged as "the standout leader of our group".

“We have listened to the people.”



"The decision was a whole-of-club decision and we have all seen enough of Tom to know that he has the qualities to lead Port Adelaide with distinction," Hinkley said.

Port Adelaide start the 2020 season with an away fixture against Gold Coast on March 21.